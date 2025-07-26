  • home icon
Nikki Bella, Natalya & other stars react to AEW personality's personal update

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:55 GMT
Nikki Bella (left) &amp; Natalya (right) [ Images from WWE.com ]
Nikki Bella (left) & Natalya (right) [Images from WWE.com]

A popular AEW personality recently took to social media to share a personal update. Many pro-wrestling stars, including Nikki Bella and Natalya, have since reacted to it.

Renee Paquette has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2022 and has since become a popular backstage presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Renee is known for her "Close Up with Renee Paquette" interview series involving AEW personalities, which is a regular feature on the promotion's official YouTube channel.

The 39-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a fun personal update. She posted a photo of herself stating that she's having a good hair day and even gave a shoutout to TMR Salon, the place where she seemingly got her hair done.

"A selfie?! On the grid?? A good hair day with my girls at @tmrsalon calls for it," wrote Paquette.

Renee's post garnered reactions from many wrestling personalities, including WWE stars Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, and Karen Jarrett.

Check out their responses below:

Nikki, Brie, Natalya, Jax, and Jarrett&#039;s Comments [Screenshots taken from Instagram]
Nikki, Brie, Natalya, Jax, and Jarrett's Comments [Screenshots taken from Instagram]

Renee Paquette calls Jon Moxley a "bad mfer" after losing the AEW World Title

Following the events of AEW All In: Texas, Jon Moxley's real-life partner, Renee Paquette, gave a rather intriguing reaction to her husband's loss at the pay-per-view. Moxley had held the promotion's premier title for over nine months before finally dropping it to Hangman Page at the event in a gripping Texas Death Match.

Shortly after All In, Paquette took to X and responded to her husband's loss by calling him a "bad mfer."

"Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer," wrote Paquette.

Check out her tweet below:

Renee Paquette has maintained in past interviews that both she and Moxley have tried to keep their professional lives separate, predominantly due to the generally violent nature of Moxley's bouts. This comment by Renee marks a rare moment of professional acknowledgment for her husband's work.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Arsh Das
