Nikki Bella, Natalya & other stars react to AEW personality's personal update

A popular AEW personality recently took to social media to share a personal update. Many pro-wrestling stars, including Nikki Bella and Natalya, have since reacted to it.Renee Paquette has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2022 and has since become a popular backstage presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Renee is known for her &quot;Close Up with Renee Paquette&quot; interview series involving AEW personalities, which is a regular feature on the promotion's official YouTube channel.The 39-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a fun personal update. She posted a photo of herself stating that she's having a good hair day and even gave a shoutout to TMR Salon, the place where she seemingly got her hair done.&quot;A selfie?! On the grid?? A good hair day with my girls at @tmrsalon calls for it,&quot; wrote Paquette. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRenee's post garnered reactions from many wrestling personalities, including WWE stars Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, and Karen Jarrett.Check out their responses below:Nikki, Brie, Natalya, Jax, and Jarrett's Comments [Screenshots taken from Instagram]Renee Paquette calls Jon Moxley a &quot;bad mfer&quot; after losing the AEW World TitleFollowing the events of AEW All In: Texas, Jon Moxley's real-life partner, Renee Paquette, gave a rather intriguing reaction to her husband's loss at the pay-per-view. Moxley had held the promotion's premier title for over nine months before finally dropping it to Hangman Page at the event in a gripping Texas Death Match.Shortly after All In, Paquette took to X and responded to her husband's loss by calling him a &quot;bad mfer.&quot;&quot;Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer,&quot; wrote Paquette.Check out her tweet below:Renee Paquette has maintained in past interviews that both she and Moxley have tried to keep their professional lives separate, predominantly due to the generally violent nature of Moxley's bouts. This comment by Renee marks a rare moment of professional acknowledgment for her husband's work.