Renee Paquette sets the record clear after Jon Moxley loses AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley finally lost the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. Now, Renee Paquette has set the record straight after his loss.

Jon Moxley reigned as the AEW World Champion for several months. He had a stranglehold on the entire roster as he held the World Title captive in a briefcase. He used the Death Riders to his advantage as the group interfered in all of his matches and helped him retain the gold. As a result, Mox found himself on the bad side of all of the wrestlers on the roster. The Purveyor of Violence faced the toughest challenge of his reign when he defended the championship against Hangman Page at All In: Texas. Both men put on a bloody contest, but it was Page who emerged victorious as the new World Champion.

Following the match, Renee Paquette took to X to set the record straight regarding her husband's loss.

"Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer," wrote Paquette.

Check out her tweet here:

Ricochet believes that Jon Moxley should've won at AEW All In 2025

Hangman Page became the number one contender for the AEW World Championship after he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing. Since then, he has been feuding with Jon Moxley and was determined to save the company from Mox and the Death Riders.

During their match at All In, Hangman got some much-needed help from Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland, who helped him dethrone The Purveyor of Violence. While the entire roster and fans were happy for Page, Ricochet took to social media to say that Mox should've retained his title.

"Mox should have won," wrote Ricochet.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Moxley will get a rematch for the AEW World Championship.

