  • Nikki Bella reacts to Mercedes Moné's personal milestone amid AEW absence

Nikki Bella reacts to Mercedes Moné's personal milestone amid AEW absence

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 09:58 GMT
Nikki Bella Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone and Nikki Bella (Image source: Mercedes on X and WWE.com)

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone achieved a major personal milestone, and former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella reacted to it. Mone has been absent from Tony Khan's promotion since All In: Texas.

At All In 2025, Mercedes Mone suffered her first loss in AEW since her debut last year. The CEO failed to capture the Women's World Championship from Toni Storm. Nonetheless, she still holds the TBS Title and won more titles amid her absence.

After retaining the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title, Mercedes captured the PTW Women's Title in Poland. She was also awarded the BestYa Women's Championship, which now makes her '8 belts Mone.' After achieving the milestone, The CEO took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her titles with the following caption:

"8 belts Moné 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇹 🇲🇽🇵🇱 🇮🇹"
Interestingly, the former WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, took notice of Mercedes' personal milestone of holding 8 title belts and congratulated her with the following comment on the above Instagram post:

"🙌🙌🙌"
Nikki&#039;s comment on Mercedes Mone&#039;s Instagram post
Nikki's comment on Mercedes Mone's Instagram post

Nikki Bella's message to Mercedes Mone following AEW debut

Mercedes Mone made her blockbuster AEW debut in March 2024 during an episode of Dynamite: Big Business in her hometown of Boston. The CEO manifested to take the revolution global after her debut, which she has been doing for months.

Following her debut, Mercedes also received a heartfelt message from Nikki Bella through X (fka Twitter). The former WWE Divas Champion wrote the following:

"“I need to be here. I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this REVOLUTION can be global.” Massive chills from the CEO! LOVE this! And everything she represents and is doing!! Congrats @MercedesVarnado!!! Sending you soooo much love!!! Nikki."
Nikki and Mone often share love and appreciation for each other, and only time will tell if the two will share the same ring in the near future.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
