"LOVE this!" - Nikki Bella reacts to Mercedes Moné's AEW debut

Nikki Bella took to social media to send a message to Mercedes Moné after her AEW debut.

On Dynamite: Big Business in Boston, Moné received a massive ovation from her hometown audience. During her first-ever AEW promo, the 32-year-old addressed the fans and sent a warning to Willow Nightingale, claiming they have unfinished business.

Taking to Twitter/X, Nikki quoted a line from Moné's promo and praised the newest AEW star.

"“I need to be here. I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this REVOLUTION can be global.” Massive chills from the CEO! LOVE this! And everything she represents and is doing!! Congrats @MercedesVarnado!!! Sending you soooo much love!!! Nikki," wrote Nikki Bella.

During her time in WWE, Moné, formerly Sasha Banks, won the RAW, SmackDown, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. During her tag team championship reign with Naomi, she exited the company and relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championship.

After leaving the Stamford-based company, Moné appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and won the IWGP Women's Championship. She defeated current WWE star Kairi Sane to win the title.

