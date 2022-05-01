NJPW announces lineup for BOSJ 29 featuring Wheeler Yuta, Ace Austin, Hiromu Takahashi and other top stars

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed the lineup for the BOSJ 29 tournament. This year's event will feature AEW star Wheeler Yuta and other top names from various promotions.

During the Wrestling Dontaku 2022 broadcast, NJPW unveiled the 20-man field for the Best of the Super Juniors 29. The tournament will also feature the reigning IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion, Ace Austin.

Other top names include Titan from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, El Lindaman from Gleat, Alex Zayne, and Clark Connors, who are regulars on NJPW STRONG. Here is the full lineup for NJPW BOSJ 29:

A Block

Ryusuke Taguchi

YOH

Clark Connors

Hiromu Takahashi

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ace Austin (IMPACT)

Alex Zayne

Francesco Akira

Taiji Ishimori

SHO

B Block

Master Wato

Robbie Eagles

Titan (CMLL)

BUSHI

El Desperado

DOUKI

El Lindaman (GLEAT/STRONGHEARTS)

Wheeler YUTA (AEW)

TJP

El Phantasmo

BOSJ 29 will mark the NJPW debut of Yuta in Japan, who has enjoyed a terrific run lately in AEW. The reigning ROH Pure Champion successfully captured the same championship at Supercard of Honor XV.

Yuta also managed to catch the attention of William Regal, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley in recent months and eventually became a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

On the other hand, Austin became a three-time X-Division Champion after beating Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion.

Which wrestler won the BOSJ tournament in 2021?

In 2021, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's junior heavyweight ace Hiromu Takahashi won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. In doing so, the Ticking Timebomb captured his second trophy in a row after winning the competition in 2020.

In recent years, wrestlers including Will Ospreay, Kushida, and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet have all won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

This year's competition will start on the 15th of May and conclude on the 3rd of June.

