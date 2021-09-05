"He lost his composure" - NJPW legend takes a shot at Jon Moxley ahead of AEW All Out

Satoshi Kojima will face Jon Moxley at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. Hours prior to the event, the NJPW legend took to Twitter to send a warning to the former AEW World Champion.

In the aftermath of their press conference, Kojima claimed that Jon Moxley had lost his composure during the exchange, whereas, the New Japan veteran has always remained calm. He went on to add that Moxley is scared of him.

After things got heated between the two, Jon Moxley shoved his opponent in the face and the two eventually came to blows. Luckily though, security was on hand to separate the two men before things got out of control.

Here's the warning Satoshi Kojima sent out to Jon Moxley hours before All Out:

The press conference and the brawl between Moxley and Kojima can be seen in the tweet below:

.@JonMoxley and #SatoshiKojima (@cozy_lariat) turned their press conference last night into a slugfest. It’s going to be a WAR when they meet at #AEWAllOut tomorrow LIVE on PPV!



A victory over Kojima at All Out would set Jon Moxley on the right path. Having been out of the world title picture for a while, the former AEW World Champion could set his sights on the title once again if he gets his hand raised in Chicago.

Jon Moxley will hope for a big win at AEW All Out

.@JonMoxley got a FedEx from Tokyo with a contract to face #NJPW legend @cozy_lariat at #AEWAllOut in Chicago on Sept. 5!



In less than 24 hours, Jon Moxley will be competing in one of the biggest matches of the year against Satoshi Kojima. The Death Rider hasn't been reluctant in opening The Forbidden Door and did the same before All Out when he called out anyone from NJPW.

Initial plans had suggested that Jon Moxley would face Hiroshi Tanahashi at All Out. But after Tanahashi's IWGP US Heavyweight Title victory over Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence, The Ace flew back to Japan and successfully defended his title against Kota Ibushi last night at Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome.

As for Moxley, the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion himself will hope to be victorious over the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. A match between Moxley and Kojima could've occurred earlier in the year when the latter faced KENTA at Wrestle Kingdom 15. A victory at the Tokyo Dome would've led to Kojima challenging Moxley for the IWGP US Heavyweight Title.

