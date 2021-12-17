"How do you know I'm telling the truth?"- Bullet Club star Jay White reveals the possibility of him appearing in AEW

Jay White has commented on the possibility of him appearing in AEW or once again returning to IMPACT Wrestling.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, White said fans need to wait and let everything unfold, in regards to where he could appear in the future.

The Bullet Club star addressed the scenario by telling fans to stop asking him about where he could appear down the road.

"Exactly, we'll just have to wait and see and people will see if that will happen again and they need to stop asking me about when I'm doing that because, again, like we just touched on, why would you want to know in the first place anyway?" said Jay White.

Additionally, Jay White mentioned that he wouldn't really spill the surprises he has in store ahead for himself.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion somewhat hinted that there are chances of him appearing on a Wednesday night episode of AEW Dynamite. But White also questioned whether or not fans should believe his words.

"Secondly, do you think I'm really gonna actually tell you? And then, even if I do tell you, do you think I'm telling you the truth? If I tell you I'm gonna be there this Wednesday, do you think you're gonna believe me? If I tell you, no I'm not going to be there this Wednesday, how do you know I'm telling the truth? So, yeah, that question gets me going, as you can tell," added Jay White.

Check out his interview with Chris Van Vliet below:

Jay White will share the ring with AEW star Christopher Daniels in the near future

Jay White is set to face Christopher Daniels at the NJPW STRONG: Nemesis show. The Bullet Club star will share the ring with the veteran superstar in what will be Daniels' first match in an NJPW ring since 2018.

As things stand, White is more focused on his career in the US, rather than going back to Japan. Switchblade is also likely to miss next year's Wrestle Kingdom 16, considering the fact that New Japan hasn't confirmed White's position on the card yet.

However, the Bullet Club frontrunner could always make a special appearance at the Tokyo Dome in early January.

Edited by Kartik Arry