NJPW President emerges a hero for saving young girl's life

The President of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Takami Ohbarik, is being praised and hailed as a hero for saving a young girl's life. The incident happened when Ohbarik was returning from AEW Dynamite TV tapings last week.

Ohbarik shared a tweet narrating the incident. While waiting for the train on his way home, he saw a young girl having difficulty standing between the train and the platform. She slipped between the gap, and with the assistance of the girl's mother, they were able to pull her up in time:

“I just returned (to Japan) and am on my way home by train. A few minutes ago, a girl who could barely stand fell between the train and the platform. She was lying on the platform, and with the help of her mother, we managed to pull her up. Her little face could barely fit through the gap. Parents beware! Since I retired from volleyball, my height has never been so useful. My heart is still racing.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

The NJPW President commented on AEW’s fast growth, sharing his theory on why the US promotion is so popular, which you can read about right here.

The NJPW President looks forward to working with AEW in their upcoming crossover event. In a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, he said the wrestling business must have a new promotion to evolve an effective media strategy.

AEW and NJPW are collaborating at the upcoming crossover Forbidden Door event

In the past few months, AEW and NJPW have been working on the crossover event, Forbidden Door. The event will take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It'll follow AEW's Double or Nothing, slated for May.

Tony Khan, President of AEW, and Takami Ohbari were all set to make the announcement before they were disrupted by Adam Cole, who spilled all the details about the event's name, date, and venue.

Superstars from both promotions are no strangers to each other. Last year in February, both companies signed an agreement wherein wrestlers crossed over for varied events and matches. Prominent names from the Japanese Circuit like Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima have appeared on AEW Dynamite.

With the rarity of crossover events in the world of wrestling, the Forbidden Door is an interesting way to merge the diversified styles and characters.

