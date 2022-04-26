"They make the ideal partner for us" - NJPW President Takami Ohbari heaps praise on AEW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) President Takami Ohbari has nothing but admiration for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Ohbari began his term on October 23, 2020, as he replaced Dutch businessman Harold Meij. Under the former's leadership, NJPW and AEW began a partnership in February 2021.

Since then, AEW and NJPW stars have made several appearances in both companies. Prominent New Japan stars like Kenta, Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki, and Jay White have appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion. On the other hand, AEW stars such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Lance Archer have competed in the Japanese promotion.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ohbari declared that having a partner like All Elite Wrestling was huge due to the massive reach of the Jacksonville-based promotion. He added that NJPW would be able to bridge the gap between wrestling fans around the world with the help of AEW.

"At this point in time, with AEW and their tremendous talent getting increasing notice around the world, including among Japanese fans, they make the ideal partner for us to do just that and to unite fans worldwide," Ohbari said.

Last week on Dynamite, Ohbari was invited by AEW President Tony Khan for a major announcement. AEW and NJPW will have a super show called "Forbidden Door 2022" at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26, 2022.

NJPW President Takami Ohbari rescued a child after AEW Dynamite

After appearing on AEW Dynamite last week, NJPW President Takami Ohbari made headlines by saving a young girl when he returned home to Japan.

While waiting in the train station, he noticed that a child fell between the train and its platform. As the girl laid down on the platform, she was rescued with the help of the girl's mother and Ohbari.

“I just returned [to Japan] and am on my way home by train. A few minutes ago, a girl who could barely stand fell between the train and the platform. She was lying on the platform, and with the help of her mother, we managed to pull her up. Her little face could barely fit through the gap. Parents beware! Since I retired from volleyball, my height has never been so useful. My heart is still racing," Ohbari recalled.

This was the quote in Japanese that he posted on Twitter. Reddit user DamieN62 and Google Translate provided the translation:

AEW and NJPW joining forces for a major spectacle was huge for both companies and their fans. It will be interesting to see what plans Takami Ohbari has in store to fully utilize his partnership with Tony Khan.

What are your thoughts on Ohbari's praise for All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy