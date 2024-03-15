NJPW to push 36-year-old star as its face after Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay's exit, says AEW name

Following the shocking and massive departures of Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay from New Japan Pro Wrestling, the latter thinks that a 36-year-old rising star could be the next face of the promotion.

The 36-year-old star in question is Zack Sabre Jr. After spending nearly eight years of his career in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ospreay parted ways with the promotion and went All Elite recently. Furthermore, one of the biggest NJPW stars of all time, Kazuchika Okada, also shockingly quit the promotion recently.

Both Ospreay and Okada are now full-time members of the AEW roster. However, the void they left is undoubtedly hard to fill for New Japan at the moment. Speaking on Talk is Jericho recently, The Aerial Assassin was asked who could become the new face of NJPW following his and Okada's recent departure.

Ospreay said that New Japan could push a star like Zack Sabre Jr. or David Finlay to be the next cover star of the promotion.

"I guess they are going to go with Zack [Sabre Jr.] now, I think that's the right decision. The guy is nearly fluent in Japanese as well. That's like the best thing about it... [David] Finlay's getting a push, He's worked extremely hard." [H/T Cultaholic]

Will Ospreay is hopeful that people are still invested in NJPW

Will Ospreay has undeniably carried New Japan Pro Wrestling with his incredible performance for the past few years up until his departure. As he is now a part of AEW, The Aerial Assassin still wants people to be invested in NJPW despite him and Okada leaving.

In the same episode of Talk is Jericho, Ospreay said that he doesn't want the fans to stop watching New Japan. He further stated that guys like Jack Perry going over to NJPW means that AEW is still supporting the promotion, and the two sides have a healthy relationship.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay is set to square off against Bryan Danielson at the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View. Only time will tell how the story between two of the best wrestlers in the world plays out.

