NJPW veteran takes a dig at AEW star Jon Moxley

Satoshi Kojima recently put Jon Moxley on notice while also taking a shot at the former AEW Champion's loss to Lance Archer last week.

Kojima, a former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, is one of the most respected performers in the business today. Kojima also made his presence felt in IMPACT Wrestling recently, where he wrestled a handful of matches as part of NJPW's working relationship with the Nashville-based promotion.

Satoshi Kojima posted a tweet a few hours ago, writing that Jon Moxley is "Texas Dead," a dig at the former AEW Champion's defeat to Lance Archer at Fyter Fest 2. At the show, Mox lost his IWGP United States Championship in a Texas Death Match.

"Suddenly, I have something to say. Are you ready, everyone? RIP @JonMoxley, he is Texas Dead," tweeted Satoshi Kojima.

As expected, soon after Kojima put out the tweet, fans went into a frenzy over the prospect of seeing him battle it out with Jon Moxley. Despite having wrestled several veterans in NJPW like Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Yuji Nagata, and more, Moxley is yet to cross paths with Satoshi Kojima.

Plus, if Jon Moxley's latest promo at this week's Fight For The Fallen is any indication, where he hinted at leaving for Japan, a match with Kojima could soon become possible.

Jon Moxley put Hiroshi Tanahashi on notice at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen

While Jon Moxley's match with Satoshi Kojima could be a bonus for fans, the main reason why Moxley is planning to head over to Japan is to square off against Hiroshi Tanahashi in a dream match.

Moxley had a few choice words for Ace Of The Universe during his promo on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

Plus, with Tanahashi announcing himself as the next in line for a shot at the IWGP US Championship, Moxley could find himself back in the title hunt, given the Japanese star becomes the champion.

Whatever the case, Jon Moxley's potential visit to Japan would keep all his fans invested as it promises to be unpredictable.

Do you want Satoshi Kojima to square off against Jon Moxley? Do you think Moxley should be back in the hunt for the IWGP US Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

