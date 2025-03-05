"No-brainer" - Vince Russo urges AEW to hire ex-WWE star for blockbuster feud against MJF (Exclusive)

AEW has presented many dream feuds featuring former WWE Superstars. Vince Russo knows a thing or two about booking high-profile matches, and MJF has won several main event bouts as a one-time World Champion. Russo feels Tony Khan should sign a familiar face for a major feud for All Elite Wrestling fans.

EC3 has been widely praised for years as one of the most well-rounded pro wrestlers, with a focus on his mic skills. MJF falls into the same category, with fans and analysts comparing the two at times. Despite his success in WWE, TNA, ROH, NWA, and elsewhere, the former World Champion has never received a shot from Tony Khan in AEW. Russo is one of EC3's many believers.

The Top Man recently made a big revelation while speaking to Vince Russo and Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. He had talks with Tony Khan about potentially bringing his TNA gimmick to AEW. Russo later recalled watching the Jeff Jarrett vs. MJF segment on Dynamite.

"The only reason I watched it was because Double J was on it. I haven't seen Jeff in a long time on that show, so I'm like, 'Let me watch this.' But you've got MJF (...) and to me it is such a freakin' no-brainer to have an EC3 come in and just accuse another wrestler of 1000% ripping off your gimmick."

After watching the abovementioned match, the former WWE writer said he realized it was a no-brainer to do a feud between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Ethan Carter III.

"We talk about gimmick infringement all the time in wrestling. You always talk about (...) there has never been an angle where one wrestler came in and confronted another one and said, 'You totally ripped off every single thing (...) I came to collect my royalties from your backside. So, either write me a check for X amount of dollars, or I'm taking it out of your you-know-what!' Has that happened, EC3? Did I miss it?" Vince Russo said. [From 3:53 to 4:45]

Jarrett wants to win the AEW World Championship before the end of the year, with retirement on the horizon. While he has not wrestled MJF as of this writing, the WWE Hall of Famer did lose to Claudio Castagnoli on the January 29 Dynamite.

MJF set for big rematch at AEW Revolution

Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view will feature the second-ever MJF vs. Adam Page match after The Wolf of Wrestling won their first showdown in 2019. Below is the updated lineup:

Zero Hour Pre-show: 'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection

MJF vs. Adam Page

World Championship Contender's Match: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

Women's World Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

AEW Revolution will air live on pay-per-view this Sunday at 8 pm ET and at select movie theaters in the United States and Canada. This will be AEW's debut at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as they previously ran the Kia Forum.

