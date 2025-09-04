"No I'm Dead"- 35-Year-Old Star Provides Shocking Health Update After Brutal Spot on AEW Dynamite

A popular AEW star was involved in a brutal spot on Dynamite. He has now provided a health update.Speedball Mike Bailey is one of the most charismatic in-ring performers in AEW. He joined the promotion earlier this year after spending the past few years in TNA Wrestling. Since arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has been involved in some stellar matches. He even formed a successful tag team with Kevin Knight called JetSpeed.This week on Dynamite, JetSpeed teamed with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega to face the team of The Don Callis Family and The Young Bucks. During the match, Mike Bailey hit a reverse hurricanrana from the top rope onto Kyle Fletcher. However, when he landed, Matt and Nick Jackson were in the perfect position, and they hit him with stereo superkicks. Following this, a fan took to social media to ask if Mike Bailey was good after the brutal spot. The AEW star jokingly replied that he is dead.&quot;No im dead&quot;Check out his tweet here:AEW Star Mike Bailey Said That Kenny Omega Inspires HimKenny Omega is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He has delivered so many amazing matches over the years and has been an inspiration to the younger generation of wrestlers, including Mike Bailey.Bailey even had the chance to compete against Omega at Dynasty earlier this year. Ahead of this match, Mike Bailey did an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he heaped a lot of praise on Omega. He even called him his inspiration.&quot;It's wild. It feels like it's happening so fast. I mean, I am so incredibly lucky that I got to, that I get to be at such a huge event. Dynasty in Philadelphia is going to be incredible. And Kenny Omega is honestly is, I think, quite possibly the best wrestler in the world right now. And I also think 2025 is the best year ever for professional wrestling. So, I think Kenny Omega might be the greatest wrestler of all time. He is someone who has inspired me in a lot of ways.&quot; [1:08 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Mike Bailey will be able to reach the same heights as Kenny Omega in AEW.