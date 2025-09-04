  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "No I'm Dead"- 35-Year-Old Star Provides Shocking Health Update After Brutal Spot on AEW Dynamite

"No I'm Dead"- 35-Year-Old Star Provides Shocking Health Update After Brutal Spot on AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 04, 2025 18:07 GMT
Shocked fans
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A popular AEW star was involved in a brutal spot on Dynamite. He has now provided a health update.

Ad

Speedball Mike Bailey is one of the most charismatic in-ring performers in AEW. He joined the promotion earlier this year after spending the past few years in TNA Wrestling. Since arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has been involved in some stellar matches. He even formed a successful tag team with Kevin Knight called JetSpeed.

This week on Dynamite, JetSpeed teamed with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega to face the team of The Don Callis Family and The Young Bucks. During the match, Mike Bailey hit a reverse hurricanrana from the top rope onto Kyle Fletcher. However, when he landed, Matt and Nick Jackson were in the perfect position, and they hit him with stereo superkicks. Following this, a fan took to social media to ask if Mike Bailey was good after the brutal spot. The AEW star jokingly replied that he is dead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No im dead"

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

AEW Star Mike Bailey Said That Kenny Omega Inspires Him

Kenny Omega is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He has delivered so many amazing matches over the years and has been an inspiration to the younger generation of wrestlers, including Mike Bailey.

Bailey even had the chance to compete against Omega at Dynasty earlier this year. Ahead of this match, Mike Bailey did an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he heaped a lot of praise on Omega. He even called him his inspiration.

Ad
"It's wild. It feels like it's happening so fast. I mean, I am so incredibly lucky that I got to, that I get to be at such a huge event. Dynasty in Philadelphia is going to be incredible. And Kenny Omega is honestly is, I think, quite possibly the best wrestler in the world right now. And I also think 2025 is the best year ever for professional wrestling. So, I think Kenny Omega might be the greatest wrestler of all time. He is someone who has inspired me in a lot of ways." [1:08 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Mike Bailey will be able to reach the same heights as Kenny Omega in AEW.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications