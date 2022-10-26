"No, they know who you are" - Jon Moxley recalls how former WWE commentator was worried about fan reception before debuting in AEW

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has revealed that his wife Renee Paquette was extremely worried before making her debut for the company.

All Elite Wrestling announced Paquette's signing shortly before the company made its debut in Canada on October 12, which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

When AEW Dynamite hit the airwaves on October 12, Renee came onto the entrance ramp to open the show, welcomed by the Toronto crowd with a huge ovation.

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock Gigantic reaction for Renee Paquette as she makes her AEW debut Gigantic reaction for Renee Paquette as she makes her AEW debut

However, the former WWE personality wasn't sure if she would get the response that she did.

Speaking with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360, her husband Jon Moxley had all the confidence in the world that Renee would be welcomed with open arms both by the fans and by the AEW locker room.

"It's funny, she asked me, 'Should I introduce myself?' 'No, they know who you are. You don't need to. Take a second or two because you're coming out and there is going to be a giant reaction before you start talking.' She's like, 'No.' 'I'm telling you.' 'No.' Sure enough. I didn't even see it, I wasn't looking at the monitor, I was walking down the hallway when she actually stepped out, but I knew just from the sound of the audience," said Moxley. [H/T Fightful]

Moxley would even go on to state that people were surprised that Renee wasn't already employed by AEW and that her joining the roster was simply a formality:

"Afterward, she was like, 'Woah!' 'I told you. You gotta listen to me. I know this game.' That was really cool. She's been around this whole time and knows people at AEW and has been backstage. It's been like, 'You don't work here? You don't appear on camera?' It felt like a formality. 'You should probably just work here.'" [H/T Fightful]

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite

There isn't much time to rest when you're the top guy in a wrestling company. However, Jon Moxley has openly embraced that fact as he will again defend his AEW World Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite.

His opponent this week will be AEW Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo, who is currently riding a huge wave of momentum off the back of two successful title defenses as part of Death Triangle, as well as successfully defending his mask in the main event of AAA's "TripleMania XXX" event against Villano IV.

However, this won't be the first time the two will have faced off in a one-on-one match, as they both faced each other in a match for Northeast Wrestling in August 2019, where Jon Moxley came out victorious.

Do you think Jon Moxley will retain his title? Let us know in the comments section down below!

