"No one gives a f**king sh*t" - Former AEW star recalls disturbing backstage incident featuring Big Swole (Exclusive)

Former AEW enhancement talent Tamilian Vineesh shared some stories about a troubling incident involving Big Swole.

Swole (aka Aerial Hull) had a two-year career in the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2019 to 2021, mostly competing in Dark: Elevation shows. Her biggest moment in the company came from All Out 2020 when she defeated Britt Baker in a "Tooth and Nail" match.

Vineesh, on the other hand, was a regular on Dark and usually teamed up with Baron Black and Duncan Mitchell. He has faced notable stars such as The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Evil Uno) and current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

In an exclusive interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Vineesh had nothing but admiration for Swole, both as a person and as a wrestler.

"I remember she's [Swole] such a sweetheart. She's one of the amazing people that I ever met. She works her a** off every single time when she's in the ring. She actually... she's the driver, she's the captain of that ring you know, she knew how to connect with audience and everything," he said. [from 4:23 - 4:41]

The Indian wrestler then recalled a moment where after getting injured in a match, no one backstage tended to the former AEW star.

"And I remember there was two girls came there, barely had any experience in this business, chopped her on her throat, on her neck and she was feeling pain, she was in pain and she was in the back and no one gives a f**king sh*t about her. And I remember talking to her that time, it was like nobody approached her, no doctors, nothing. That was bad, that was really bad, nobody cared," Vineesh said. [from 4:42 - 5:10]

Big Swole commented on her exit talks with AEW President Tony Khan

On November 30, 2021, Big Swole left AEW due to diversity and structural issues within the company. President Tony Khan responded by claiming that he let her deal expire because her wrestling wasn't up to par.

During her appearance on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Swole revealed that she let Khan know that she wouldn't extend her contract. The 33-year-old explained the move by stating that her "peace" took a hit, which is why she decided to leave.

"Well, we came to an agreement. I told TK [Tony Khan] that before we had our like exit interview, I guess that's what they called them now, that I didn't want to re-sign because it was just messing with my peace and if something messing with my peace, I said I just gotta go."

Swole also disclosed that AEW told her that their lines are still open to her should she entertain the idea of a return to the company.

