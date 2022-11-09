"No one will reach The Rock's level" - Twitter erupts as major AEW star lands his first role in Hollywood

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has successfully landed a role in Hollywood. The wrestling world is flabbergasted upon hearing this news and has shared its reactions on Twitter.
It seems to be the norm nowadays for wrestlers to switch professions from wrestling to acting. Stars such as The Rock, John Cena, and The Miz have all stepped into Hollywood. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has also gotten a taste of the Hollywood aura.
MJF started his career on the independent scene but became a star in Tony Khan's promotion. He is arguably one of the top heels in the company.
It was recently reported that the self-proclaimed Devil would be part of the feature film 'Iron Claw' starring Zac Effron. The movie is about The Von Erich family.
Fans are in awe as the young star has managed to quickly catch the eye of the Hollywood film industry.
Check out the reactions below:
For a long time, the wrestling universe has been comparing MJF to WWE Superstar The Miz. Now, with The Salt of the Earth landing a role in Hollywood, it didn't take long for fans to start comparing both athletes.
While some sided with The Devil, many feel that the AEW star has a long way to go to even come close to the levels of The Miz.
Fans also downplayed the Hollywood role MJF received and claimed that it's just one film and no one should be hyping it up so much. They also noted that the AEW star's future in the film industry depends on the movie's success.
Some shared a few other examples of those who appeared in cameo roles and later became top stars, such as The Rock and John Cena.
MJF set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title
At the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return and won the Casino Ladder match. Thus, earning him a shot at the World Heavyweight Title.
A few weeks ago, on an episode of Dynamite, The Devil named when and where he wanted to face Jon Moxley for the title. The match will take place at the Full Gear pay-per-view.
During the pay-per-view, the new number-one contender for the world title will also be finalized via the eliminator tournament.
What is your reaction to MJF landing a role in Hollywood?
