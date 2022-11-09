"No one will reach The Rock's level" - Twitter erupts as major AEW star lands his first role in Hollywood

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman has successfully landed a role in Hollywood. The wrestling world is flabbergasted upon hearing this news and has shared its reactions on Twitter.

It seems to be the norm nowadays for wrestlers to switch professions from wrestling to acting. Stars such as The Rock, John Cena, and The Miz have all stepped into Hollywood. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has also gotten a taste of the Hollywood aura.

MJF started his career on the independent scene but became a star in Tony Khan's promotion. He is arguably one of the top heels in the company.

It was recently reported that the self-proclaimed Devil would be part of the feature film 'Iron Claw' starring Zac Effron. The movie is about The Von Erich family.

Fans are in awe as the young star has managed to quickly catch the eye of the Hollywood film industry.

Check out the reactions below:

Le_Kairos (AKA KairosObjective @inJest3) @LeKairos1 @DrainBamager This is only the beginning. I expect to see him in a lot of movies/series in the future. He has the gift of charisma. @DrainBamager This is only the beginning. I expect to see him in a lot of movies/series in the future. He has the gift of charisma.

For a long time, the wrestling universe has been comparing MJF to WWE Superstar The Miz. Now, with The Salt of the Earth landing a role in Hollywood, it didn't take long for fans to start comparing both athletes.

While some sided with The Devil, many feel that the AEW star has a long way to go to even come close to the levels of The Miz.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager MJF was called "Less famous Miz" so he went and got role in a bigger movie than Miz has in his entire Straight to DVD career. MJF was called "Less famous Miz" so he went and got role in a bigger movie than Miz has in his entire Straight to DVD career.

Ehhh @JBurke_ehh People used to compare MJF to The Miz, but MJF is gonna be in a movie from an actual acclaimed movie studio and all Miz did was bad reality tv and straight to video WWE movies. People used to compare MJF to The Miz, but MJF is gonna be in a movie from an actual acclaimed movie studio and all Miz did was bad reality tv and straight to video WWE movies.

Jason @jason23lake @DrainBamager Mjf aint even accomplished half of what miz has and aew stains treat him like god @DrainBamager Mjf aint even accomplished half of what miz has and aew stains treat him like god

Ulysses Ventura (he/him) @UlyssesVentura @jason23lake @DrainBamager Miz has been in the business for over 15 years while Max is still starting out @jason23lake @DrainBamager Miz has been in the business for over 15 years while Max is still starting out

Troy J Brown @TroyJBrown @vegashurls28 @nbalegacypod @ProWFinesse Miz has made millions, main evented mania vs Cena, been in big matches and feuds, has a reality tv show, did dancing with the stars, has been featured consistently on tv weekly for the past decade, future HoF’er, MJF wishes he could only be so lucky. @vegashurls28 @nbalegacypod @ProWFinesse Miz has made millions, main evented mania vs Cena, been in big matches and feuds, has a reality tv show, did dancing with the stars, has been featured consistently on tv weekly for the past decade, future HoF’er, MJF wishes he could only be so lucky.

ForumsUnited @forums_united @vegashurls28 @nbalegacypod @ProWFinesse Mjf is just as good as the miz i wouldnt say better, but regardless if hes better than the miz like ur saying he shouldnt find any issue getting over cause the Miz has at many points in his career been the best thing wwe has to offer @vegashurls28 @nbalegacypod @ProWFinesse Mjf is just as good as the miz i wouldnt say better, but regardless if hes better than the miz like ur saying he shouldnt find any issue getting over cause the Miz has at many points in his career been the best thing wwe has to offer

Fans also downplayed the Hollywood role MJF received and claimed that it's just one film and no one should be hyping it up so much. They also noted that the AEW star's future in the film industry depends on the movie's success.

The Brain @TheHumanBrain2 @DrainBamager It would mean something if he landed a bit part in a movie that wasn't about wrestling, because of course they are going to higher wrestlers to play some of the bit parts in this movie. Necro Butcher was in The Wrestler and no one still knows who tf he is other than hardcores. @DrainBamager It would mean something if he landed a bit part in a movie that wasn't about wrestling, because of course they are going to higher wrestlers to play some of the bit parts in this movie. Necro Butcher was in The Wrestler and no one still knows who tf he is other than hardcores.

The Brain @TheHumanBrain2 @BowlPacksTV @chewybowen @DrainBamager Necro Butcher was in The Wrestler, which was an Oscar nominated movie, and no one remembers him, so I doubt the movie will do anything for MJF. @BowlPacksTV @chewybowen @DrainBamager Necro Butcher was in The Wrestler, which was an Oscar nominated movie, and no one remembers him, so I doubt the movie will do anything for MJF.

RockReigns. @IAmRockReigns @ProWFinesse Megastar? It is a Zac Efron movie. He’ll be a star..but mega? @ProWFinesse Megastar? It is a Zac Efron movie. He’ll be a star..but mega?

Some shared a few other examples of those who appeared in cameo roles and later became top stars, such as The Rock and John Cena.

RockReigns. @IAmRockReigns @KimiMtz17 @ProWFinesse You can pretty much guarantee that no one will reach The Rock’s level. @KimiMtz17 @ProWFinesse You can pretty much guarantee that no one will reach The Rock’s level.

KingCage @KingCage11 @KimiMtz17 @IAmRockReigns @ProWFinesse Cena still isn’t a mega star in Hollywood lol the rock is. Idk why y’all think every wrestler can be a mega star in Hollywood @KimiMtz17 @IAmRockReigns @ProWFinesse Cena still isn’t a mega star in Hollywood lol the rock is. Idk why y’all think every wrestler can be a mega star in Hollywood

MJF set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title

At the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return and won the Casino Ladder match. Thus, earning him a shot at the World Heavyweight Title.

A few weeks ago, on an episode of Dynamite, The Devil named when and where he wanted to face Jon Moxley for the title. The match will take place at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

During the pay-per-view, the new number-one contender for the world title will also be finalized via the eliminator tournament.

What is your reaction to MJF landing a role in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

