  "No privacy"- Ricochet lashes out at 28-year-old AEW star after personal picture gets posted online

"No privacy”- Ricochet lashes out at 28-year-old AEW star after personal picture gets posted online

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 12:10 GMT
AEW Ricochet
Ricochet threatens AEW star (Image source-Ricochet on X)

A popular AEW star leaked a hilarious photo of Ricochet on social media, and the former WWE Superstar responded. Ricochet threatened the star while mentioning his new buddies.

Ricochet is not happy with what AEW star Kevin Knight did. Knight officially signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and is currently in a tag team called 'JetSpeed' with 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. JetSpeed has had no love lost with the Ricochet, and they often cross paths in the ring.

Kevin Knight recently took to X and shared an unseen personal picture of Ricochet shaving his head, stating that he was just wasting time there.

The Future of Flight took notice of Kevin Knight leaking the photo online and reacted furiously, threatening Knight that he would remember this. He also said that his new buddies, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun of Gates of Agony, would remind him:

"Wtf!? No privacy. Bet. Ima remember this. And if I don't, @thekaun and @ToaLiona will remind me."
It will be interesting to see if the online banter between Ricochet and Kevin Knight translates to some in-ring action.

Tony Khan announced a big match for Ricochet after AEW All In

At All In: Texas, Ricochet failed to win the Casino Gauntlet despite help from the Gates of Agony. Coming off a loss, The Future of Flight is set to square off against AR Fox after the latter was laid out recently by him and his new partners.

Tony Khan took to X to announce Ricochet vs. AR Fox for Collision this Saturday with the following statement:

"Saturday #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max This Saturday, 7/19 @KingRicochet vs @ARealFoxx. After the Gates of Agony, @thekaun + @ToaLiona, + their new mentor Ricochet left Fox laying in Seattle, Ricochet will collide vs AR Fox 1-on-1, on Collision THIS SATURDAY!"
It remains to be seen what transpires between AR Fox and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion on Collision this Saturday.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

