"No privacy”- Ricochet lashes out at 28-year-old AEW star after personal picture gets posted online

A popular AEW star leaked a hilarious photo of Ricochet on social media, and the former WWE Superstar responded. Ricochet threatened the star while mentioning his new buddies.Ricochet is not happy with what AEW star Kevin Knight did. Knight officially signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and is currently in a tag team called 'JetSpeed' with 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. JetSpeed has had no love lost with the Ricochet, and they often cross paths in the ring.Kevin Knight recently took to X and shared an unseen personal picture of Ricochet shaving his head, stating that he was just wasting time there.The Future of Flight took notice of Kevin Knight leaking the photo online and reacted furiously, threatening Knight that he would remember this. He also said that his new buddies, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun of Gates of Agony, would remind him:&quot;Wtf!? No privacy. Bet. Ima remember this. And if I don't, @thekaun and @ToaLiona will remind me.&quot;It will be interesting to see if the online banter between Ricochet and Kevin Knight translates to some in-ring action.Tony Khan announced a big match for Ricochet after AEW All InAt All In: Texas, Ricochet failed to win the Casino Gauntlet despite help from the Gates of Agony. Coming off a loss, The Future of Flight is set to square off against AR Fox after the latter was laid out recently by him and his new partners.Tony Khan took to X to announce Ricochet vs. AR Fox for Collision this Saturday with the following statement:&quot;Saturday #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max This Saturday, 7/19 @KingRicochet vs @ARealFoxx. After the Gates of Agony, @thekaun + @ToaLiona, + their new mentor Ricochet left Fox laying in Seattle, Ricochet will collide vs AR Fox 1-on-1, on Collision THIS SATURDAY!&quot;It remains to be seen what transpires between AR Fox and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion on Collision this Saturday.