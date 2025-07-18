Rising AEW star brutally trolls Ricochet; post hilarious picture of the former WWE champion 

Ricochet is undoubtedly one of the most improved names in recent years. He joined AEW from WWE in 2024. The Future of Flight is currently a heel but one of the most over acts in the company. Furthermore, he recently aligned with Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Lion) and intends to capture gold soon. Ricochet is bald, and he constantly gets trolled for this. Fans chant 'Bald!' whenever he is in the squared circle. Additionally, several All Elite Wrestling names are in on this joke. One such name is Kevin Knight. A few hours ago, the JetSpeed member posted a hilarious photo of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion shaving his head on Twitter. The 28-year-old further wrote that the high flyer was simply wasting his own time. &quot;Bro just wasting his time😭&quot;AEW star Ricochet honors deceased ECW legend Sabu ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu died earlier this year. The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac was one of the greatest of all time and had millions of fans worldwide. Several wrestlers looked up to him, including the Human Highlight Reel. In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, the 36-year-old paid tribute to the legend. He called Sabu a true innovator of the high-flying style. &quot;He’s one of the original guys that I’ve seen doing the craziest stuff. Sometimes it didn’t work out, but when it did work out, man, it was awesome. And so he goes up there for sure as one of those guys that really helped innovate the high-flying style that you see today. If not for Sabu, I don’t think a lot of us would even be doing what we do,&quot; said the AEW star. [H/T: SE Scoops]Ricochet is a regular on AEW weekly programming. It appears that Tony Khan has immense faith in him, and hopefully, he will win a title in the promotion soon.