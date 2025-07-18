  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Rising AEW star brutally trolls Ricochet; post hilarious picture of the former WWE champion 

Rising AEW star brutally trolls Ricochet; post hilarious picture of the former WWE champion 

By Debangshu Nath
Published Jul 18, 2025 10:27 GMT
Ricochet gets trolled on Twitter by a former NJPW star. (Images via the star
Ricochet gets trolled on Twitter by a former NJPW star. (Images via the star's X handle and AEW YouTube)

Ricochet is undoubtedly one of the most improved names in recent years. He joined AEW from WWE in 2024. The Future of Flight is currently a heel but one of the most over acts in the company. Furthermore, he recently aligned with Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Lion) and intends to capture gold soon.

Ad

Ricochet is bald, and he constantly gets trolled for this. Fans chant 'Bald!' whenever he is in the squared circle. Additionally, several All Elite Wrestling names are in on this joke. One such name is Kevin Knight. A few hours ago, the JetSpeed member posted a hilarious photo of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion shaving his head on Twitter. The 28-year-old further wrote that the high flyer was simply wasting his own time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Bro just wasting his time😭"
Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

AEW star Ricochet honors deceased ECW legend Sabu

ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu died earlier this year. The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac was one of the greatest of all time and had millions of fans worldwide. Several wrestlers looked up to him, including the Human Highlight Reel. In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, the 36-year-old paid tribute to the legend. He called Sabu a true innovator of the high-flying style.

Ad
"He’s one of the original guys that I’ve seen doing the craziest stuff. Sometimes it didn’t work out, but when it did work out, man, it was awesome. And so he goes up there for sure as one of those guys that really helped innovate the high-flying style that you see today. If not for Sabu, I don’t think a lot of us would even be doing what we do," said the AEW star. [H/T: SE Scoops]
Ad

youtube-cover

Ricochet is a regular on AEW weekly programming. It appears that Tony Khan has immense faith in him, and hopefully, he will win a title in the promotion soon.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications