3 WWE legends Tony Khan could sign as on-screen EVPs in AEW

AEW just hosted another massively successful edition of its All In pay-per-view this past weekend. The blockbuster stadium show featured several star-studded matches, including a tag team bout between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland against The Young Bucks, with the EVPs' on-screen authority at stake.

Unfortunately for Matt and Nick Jackson, "The Mogul Assassins" emerged victorious, and as a result, the so-called Founding Fathers of the company have been stripped of their executive privileges.

With former International Champion Kenny Omega currently out of the picture, the Tony Khan-led promotion's current programming appears to lack on-screen authority figures. Considering the many ex-WWE names and veterans the All Elite CEO has employed over the years, let's look at three legends from the sports entertainment juggernaut that TK could potentially bring in to serve as EVPs on AEW television.

#1. Goldberg could arrive in AEW

During an interview last year, WCW and WWE veteran Bill Goldberg was asked if he had spoken with Tony Khan about a possible run in All Elite Wrestling. Da Man had emphatically voiced his disinterest in joining the promotion, despite admitting to having discussions with TK, calling it an unviable option and dubbing its product "cheesy."

Last weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - on the same day as All In: Texas - Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for his World Heavyweight Championship in what was his retirement match. Da Man has since expressed his frustrations with how the Stamford-based company handled the build-up to his final bout, as well as with how the event's feed cut away during his post-match address to the audience.

Goldberg's comments have sparked comparisons between his retirement run and the run AEW developed for Sting before The Icon hung up his boots last year. Recent reports suggest the promotion once offered Goldberg a similar role, and now All Elite Wrestling might consider bringing him in, not as a competitor, but as a kayfabe EVP.

The former Universal Champion could work a long-running program as an authority figure, which could culminate in one final match inside an All Elite ring.

#2. Mick Foley could go All Elite

Mick Foley is, without a doubt, not only one of WWE's most iconic figures but also one of the most respected and pioneering wrestlers in the history of the sport. Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy has influenced wrestling profoundly with his unparalleled character work and his love for in-ring violence and intensity—an influence that can arguably be seen in many performers, angles, and matches across All Elite Wrestling programming.

Over the years, Foley has openly praised AEW's talent and product. In an interview this past February, the former WWE Champion even expressed gratitude to the Jacksonville-based company for its role in enhancing the remuneration offered to talent. Although the Hall of Famer is signed with WWE under a Legends contract, he could potentially sign a deal with All Elite Wrestling to appear as an on-screen EVP.

Foley, who has served as a former WWE "Commissioner" and also as a General Manager on RAW and SmackDown, is perfectly suited to play a beloved authority figure on AEW television. Signing with All Elite Wrestling would also enable Foley to cross paths with some of the company's top stars, including Jon Moxley and MJF, whom the legend admits he has wanted to wrestle in an "epic" encounter.

#3. Shane McMahon could finally join All Elite Wrestling

The wrestling world exploded last year when news broke of Shane McMahon's private meeting with Tony Khan in Arlington, sparking speculation that the former WWE executive might make an appearance on All Elite Wrestling programming. The rumors gained strength after The Prodigal Son reportedly caught up with Mercedes Mone at an airport and was spotted in a social media photograph with The Young Bucks.

Earlier this year, however, reports surfaced claiming that McMahon wanted to run operations in AEW, but Tony Khan never followed up on his meeting with him, likely because Shane lacked adequate knowledge of the company's product and business model. The 55-year-old revealed during a recent interview that he wished All Elite Wrestling continued success, stating:

“Had a meeting with AEW and wished them continued success. But it’s not WWE, it’s not the company that I helped build. But you never know what’s going to happen in this business.” [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

With the role of on-screen EVPs now vacated on AEW television, Tony Khan might consider signing Shane-O-Mac to fill the position. An acquisition like McMahon could attract a lot of viewers to the promotion's weekly shows, and the company could also benefit from Shane's extensive experience if they reach an agreement.

