WWE legend Mick Foley gets shoutout in AEW Revolution bloodbath

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was referenced during a bloody and brutal match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The reference to the legend was made through his iconic taunt gesture.

At the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view, Will Ospreay faced Kyle Fletcher inside a steel cage. The match quickly turned into a bloodbath for both competitors. In a brutal showdown filled with some crazy spots, The Aerial Assassin paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer and death match legend Mick Foley.

While in the corner, Ospreay did Foley's iconic "Bang Bang" taunt along with the hand gesture while looking at the camera to give a shout-out. Mick used to do the same taunt during some of the most brutal matches of his career to hype up the fans.

The clip of Ospreay paying tribute to Mick Foley can be viewed by clicking on this LINK.

Speaking of the match, The Aerial Assassin managed to secure a win against Kyle Fletcher in an immensely bloody and brutal contest. Moreover, both Ospreay and Fletcher will go their separate ways now, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has planned for both top performers stars.

