AEW star confirms he rejected a WWE tryout offer: "I don't need this"

A 28-year-old AEW star recently confirmed that he rejected an offer for a WWE tryout before signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. He also disclosed how he approached the sports entertainment juggernaut's proposal.

Ad

Kevin Knight is known for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Before signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, he found much success in Japan. Since arriving in AEW, Knight has had several matches on TV, including a well-received contest against Will Ospreay at Dynasty 2025.

It was previously reported that Kevin Knight turned down an offer for a WWE tryout before he eventually signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. In a chat with RJ City on Hey! (EW), Knight disclosed that he indeed rejected a tryout offer from the Stamford-based promotion. The upstart also revealed he declined the Triple H-led company's proposal because it wasn't the job he was seeking.

Ad

Trending

"Were you like, well f**k those guys?" City questioned. "Of course, we heard about that story, right?" Knight answered. "What was the declining phone call?" RJ asked. "The declining phone call? I don't need this, this ain't my job, you know what I'm saying? Just like that, quoted," Knight said. [9:51 - 10:07]

Ad

The AEW star recently called out a WWE icon

AEW star Kevin Knight recently called out WWE icon The Rock on social media. The Final Boss shook the world recently when he was seen sporting an NJPW shirt in an Instagram post.

On X, Knight apparently reacted to the abovementioned post by calling out Rocky and inviting him to compete in the Best of Super Juniors Tournament hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Ad

"@TheRock wyd May 8th? You may be a few Kg’s over the limit for #BOSJ32 but I can pull some strings lmk!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no word on whether something is brewing between The Rock and NJPW. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Please credit AEW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the article's first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More