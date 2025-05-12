AEW star confirms he rejected a WWE tryout offer: "I don't need this"

A 28-year-old AEW star recently confirmed that he rejected an offer for a WWE tryout before signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. He also disclosed how he approached the sports entertainment juggernaut's proposal.
Kevin Knight is known for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Before signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, he found much success in Japan. Since arriving in AEW, Knight has had several matches on TV, including a well-received contest against Will Ospreay at Dynasty 2025.
It was previously reported that Kevin Knight turned down an offer for a WWE tryout before he eventually signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. In a chat with RJ City on Hey! (EW), Knight disclosed that he indeed rejected a tryout offer from the Stamford-based promotion. The upstart also revealed he declined the Triple H-led company's proposal because it wasn't the job he was seeking.
"Were you like, well f**k those guys?" City questioned. "Of course, we heard about that story, right?" Knight answered. "What was the declining phone call?" RJ asked. "The declining phone call? I don't need this, this ain't my job, you know what I'm saying? Just like that, quoted," Knight said. [9:51 - 10:07]
The AEW star recently called out a WWE icon
AEW star Kevin Knight recently called out WWE icon The Rock on social media. The Final Boss shook the world recently when he was seen sporting an NJPW shirt in an Instagram post.
On X, Knight apparently reacted to the abovementioned post by calling out Rocky and inviting him to compete in the Best of Super Juniors Tournament hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
"@TheRock wyd May 8th? You may be a few Kg’s over the limit for #BOSJ32 but I can pull some strings lmk!"
There is no word on whether something is brewing between The Rock and NJPW. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.
