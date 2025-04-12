The Rock may have subtly confirmed who will be joining him and John Cena in WWE; it's a massive surprise!

WWE fans were in for an absolute shock at Elimination Chamber Toronto earlier this year. John Cena turned heel for the first time in over 20 years and brutally destroyed Cody Rhodes alongside The Rock and Travis Scott.

Now, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania and The Rock may have revealed their secret weapon and the man joining them, albeit subtly. Jeff Cobb may soon be by their side.

The Rock recently posted a video on social media featuring himself and a Rubik's cube. While that alone could raise questions, it was the shirt he was wearing that may explain what was going on. The Final Boss was seen sporting a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling currently has a working agreement with All Elite Wrestling, WWE's chief rival promotion. So, with that in mind, why would a TKO Board Member wear one of their shirts? As a hint of what's to come.

There have been rumors of Jeff Cobb joining World Wrestling Entertainment and he's been part of the NJPW roster for years now. The shirt could be a teaser of his impending arrival, as a member of The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott's crew.

Jeff Cobb could be John Cena's muscle on WWE television

If Jeff Cobb does show up on WWE television, perhaps by costing Cody Rhodes the world title at WrestleMania, his role moving forward would be incredibly important. This goes beyond just having the spotlight of the biggest names in entertainment now shone onto him.

For starters, Cobb would likely serve as John Cena's bodyguard and muscle. Many great villains have henchmen. While Cobb might not be a typical henchman, he could be the muscle that Cena needs to keep others from getting their hands on The Face That Runs The Place.

Deeper than that, the reality is The Rock, Travis Scott, and John Cena are not full-time stars. The Final Boss and Scott haven't appeared once since Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Cena doesn't appear every week either.

Cobb would be able to represent the group and fill the void in their absence. For example, he could have a big-time match with Cody Rhodes at Backlash in St. Louis if John Cena and the rest of the crew can't make it to the show.

He could also be crucial for the week-to-week build. Jeff Cobb could be the man wrestlers have to go through just to get to Cena and the world title. It would just make sense for him to be John's heavy.

The WWE Universe will have to wait just another week to find out how things unfold at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

