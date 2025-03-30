WWE reportedly had an interest in Tony Khan's newest AEW signing

A report has revealed that a newly signed AEW star had interest from WWE and even got an invitation to head to the Performance Center. The talent ultimately ended up choosing All Elite Wrestling over the Triple H-led sports entertainment juggernaut.

Kevin Knight became a free agent after his deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling came to an end earlier this year. He did not re-sign with the company and was seemingly talking to several other promotions.

Tonight, the 28-year-old made his AEW singles debut against Jay White. This was the second time the two stars shared the ring, as they were on opposite sides during a six-man tag team match on NJPW Strong in 2022. White ended up taking the win on Collision.

Tony Schiavone and Jay White hinted at Knight now being All Elite, and Tony Khan confirmed this minutes later. PWInsider later reported that the upstart was invited to a tryout at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago, but he ultimately chose to sign with AEW.

Knight's great showing tonight was seemingly a glimpse of what fans can expect from him moving forward. Many seem to be impressed with him, as the fans in attendance cheered for him after the match.

