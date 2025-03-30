WWE reportedly had an interest in Tony Khan's newest AEW signing

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 30, 2025 02:30 GMT
Tony Khan and Triple H are major figures in AEW and WWE respectively [Photo: TK
Tony Khan and Triple H are major figures in AEW and WWE, respectively [Photo source: Khan's official X account and wwe.com]

A report has revealed that a newly signed AEW star had interest from WWE and even got an invitation to head to the Performance Center. The talent ultimately ended up choosing All Elite Wrestling over the Triple H-led sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Kevin Knight became a free agent after his deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling came to an end earlier this year. He did not re-sign with the company and was seemingly talking to several other promotions.

Tonight, the 28-year-old made his AEW singles debut against Jay White. This was the second time the two stars shared the ring, as they were on opposite sides during a six-man tag team match on NJPW Strong in 2022. White ended up taking the win on Collision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tony Schiavone and Jay White hinted at Knight now being All Elite, and Tony Khan confirmed this minutes later. PWInsider later reported that the upstart was invited to a tryout at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago, but he ultimately chose to sign with AEW.

Knight's great showing tonight was seemingly a glimpse of what fans can expect from him moving forward. Many seem to be impressed with him, as the fans in attendance cheered for him after the match.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी