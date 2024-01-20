"No respect for legends/veterans!" - Fans startled as 34-year-old star confirms beef with Bully Ray over the possibility of an AEW move

Bully Ray is an icon of wrestling, and it looks like he might step into an AEW ring soon. The Hall of Famer has wrestled with the best and has nothing left to prove. However, it seems like the former WWE Tag Team Champion is looking for one more match - or even a run.

There was an interesting conversation about it on Twitter when Ray made a tweet asking fans about ''1 last run.'' One fan suggested an AEW run, and that didn't go well with a young AEW star.

The star is "Platinum" Max Caster, one-half of The Acclaimed with Anthony Bowens. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion posted his comments on the idea of the Team 3D member competing in the Jacksonville-based company.

Here's what Max Caster had to say:

"Bully Ray has to pay A LOT of dues before he steps foot in my locker room."

Yet another AEW Star says he'll retire Bully Ray

Rumors of Bully Ray's return have stoked several fires in the wrestling community. Bullet Club Gold's Colten Gunn had a reply of his own for Bully. If the former WWE Tag Team Champion is thinking about signing with the Jacksonville-based company, he better watch his back.

Check out the tweet:

"what’s a table to a gunn??? me and @theaustingunn can retire you properly, won’t be time for a “run.” "

The Dudley Boyz originally consisted of Bully Ray, D Von Dudley, and Spike Dudley and were one of the most integral parts of The Attitude Era. Known for their 'devil may care' attitude, they made the tables, ladders, and chairs match their own by being in some of the most violent spots in those stipulation matches. After their WWE run ended in 2005, they performed in TNA until 2014 and returned to WWE in 2015 for a year.

Should Bully Ray have a run in Tony Khan's company?

