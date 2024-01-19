AEW star claims he and his tag partner could retire the Dudley Boyz after Bully Ray teases big return

An AEW star recently made a bold claim about retiring Bully Ray after he teased his return on Twitter.

The star in question is none other than Bullet Club Gold's Colten Gunn. Colten is currently one of the ROH six-man tag team champions alongside his brother and tag team partner, Austin Gunn, and the leader of The Bullet Club Gold, Jay White.

On Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray asked the fans about a potential comeback to the squared circle. The AEW star was quick to respond as he shared an interesting response for Bully Ray.

"what’s a table to a gunn??? me and @theaustingunn can retire you properly, won’t be time for a “run” "

Expand Tweet

AEW's Austin Gunn recently addressed the haters

AEW stars Austin and Colten Gunn (The Gunns) who are part of The Bullet Club Gold alongside Jay White and Juice Robinson recently had a long message for their critics.

On Instagram, Austin shared a long rant where he stated how the fans have started liking them now and revealed how the veterans give them a standing ovation backstage.

"Oh y’all like us now? Oh, y’all finally seeing our potential? Oh that’s crazy. I saw that years ago. You know that saying about the wagon or whatever? That’s how I really feel these days. It’s too late to jump on. Train has left the station. Oh y’all wanna like that guys son, that guys daughter and give them all the praise instead of giving us the praise based off our body of work three years in the biz? What happens when we decide to expose that deer on ice or the wrestlers that have been protected? We’ve been on “zero misses” for years & you guys haven’t been paying attention? Debut on TV, no indies, no “you guys aren’t ready yet”, no worries. Composure of a ballerina & the blood of a HOF’r."

He continued:

"All the veterans backstage give us standing ovations like we won the purple heart but I’m supposed to follow the direction of a tweet on X? Where were y’all when we were keeping the pandemic era alive & paying our dues? Where were y’all when we went toe to toe with your favorites? Ass boys, The Gunns, whatever. You’ll miss us when we’re gone. We’ll never get our flowers, so we’ll grow our own. Gunns up."

The Gunns are one of the most talented tag teams in AEW. The sky is the limit for the second-generation stars as they are currently part of the Bullet Club Gold faction which is one of the top acts in the company at the moment.

Do you enjoy The Gunns in the Bullet Club Gold? Let us know in the comments below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here