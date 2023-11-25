WWE legend's son snaps back at haters - "All the veterans backstage give us standing ovations"

Second-generation wrestlers don't have it easy all the time, whether in WWE or AEW. The world of wrestling is strewn with several instances of the children of wrestlers not going big in a wrestling franchise. With the internet, some of these second-generation wrestlers are opening up about their frustration online.

The latest to join this trend is Austin Gunn, the son of Billy Gunn. The brothers, Colten and Austin, are on the AEW roster and are part of Bullet Club Gold. The former AEW Tag Team Champion posted a long rant about how the industry is just taking note of them now,

"Oh y’all like us now? Oh, y’all finally seeing our potential? Oh that’s crazy. I saw that years ago. You know that saying about the wagon or whatever? That’s how I really feel these days. It’s too late to jump on. Train has left the station. Oh y’all wanna like that guys son, that guys daughter and give them all the praise instead of giving us the praise based off our body of work three years in the biz? What happens when we decide to expose that deer on ice or the wrestlers that have been protected? We’ve been on “zero misses” for years & you guys haven’t been paying attention? Debut on TV, no indies, no “you guys aren’t ready yet”, no worries. Composure of a ballerina & the blood of a HOF’r."

After referring to his dad, the legendary Billy Gunn, he wrote about the standing ovations The Gunns were getting.

"All the veterans backstage give us standing ovations like we won the purple heart but I’m supposed to follow the direction of a tweet on X? Where were y’all when we were keeping the pandemic era alive & paying our dues? Where were y’all when we went toe to toe with your favorites? Ass boys, The Gunns, whatever. You’ll miss us when we’re gone. We’ll never get our flowers, so we’ll grow our own. Gunns up."

Austin Gunn responds to WWE's Jey Uso calling him out for a match

Jey Uso is red hot in WWE at the moment. In an interview, Uso was asked about which person he'd like to face outside WWE. Main Event Jey spoke about his wish to face The Gunns, and Austin Gunn reacted to this interaction.

This is interesting, though, because WWE usually does not reference AEW. So, it seems absolutely impossible for the two to meet in a match unless something drastic happens between WWE and AEW. But as the saying goes in the world of wrestling, 'Never say never.'

