29-year-old AEW star accepts Jey Uso's open challenge to join WWE for a dream match

WWE RAW Superstar Jey Uso recently received a response for a challenge he put out to go up against the best tag teams in the world in unquestionable dream matches.

Jey was part of the extremely successful Bloodline faction and recently split away from his family and returned to the company on the RAW brand as a babyface. While still a member of The Bloodline, Jey managed to claim his own place as a main event star in the eyes of the WWE Universe and, as a result, was a major draw among the fans.

In a recent interview, Jey expressed his views to Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer, as he spoke on the fans' demands of seeing dream bouts for The Usos against the likes of FTR, The Hardys, The Young Bucks, or any other tag team outside the WWE. Jey made it clear that those teams would need to make their way to the WWE for the matches to become a reality.

AEW star Austin Gunn of the Bullet Club Gold stable, recently reacted to Jey Uso’s challenge. The star seemingly accepted the invitation, responding to Jey's comments.

Gunn wrote:

"Let’s run it, then."

WWE Superstar Jey Uso expressed his wish to face Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso recently expressed his wish to face his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania 40.

During an interview with Billboard, Jey opened up about his desire to square off against his twin brother on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Jey mentioned that Jimmy is at the top of his list for his dream matches. He also expressed his delight at the thought of the bout, and noted that it would be the "No. 1 moment" in his career with the Stamford-based company.

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy's at the top of the list. He's gotta get this work. He's still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it's my dream match. If this does happen, I'd be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows. When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, 'Look at us.' That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career, if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family. And I'd beat his a**," Jey said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Jey Uso in the near future.

