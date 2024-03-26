"No wonder she was released early" - Fans utterly disappointed as former WWE star makes embarrassing botch

Fans trolled a former WWE Superstar after an unfortunate botch at a recent event. The star being discussed is Taya Valkyrie.

Taya signed with the global juggernaut on February 14, 2021, under the name Franky Monet. She was a part of their developmental brand, NXT. However, within a year of her signing, she was released from the company in November as part of budget cuts during the pandemic.

Following her release, the 40-year-old star worked on the independent scene and made her return to Impact Wrestling. She joined AEW on the March 15, 2023, episode of Dynamite by confronting Jade Cargill. Although she isn't featured weekly in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she wrestles in the company occasionally. She is mostly featured on AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a video featuring Taya Valkyrie, where she performed a moonsault off the top rope. However, she landed roughly with her head hitting the bottom turnbuckle.

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were quick to react to this clip. Some pointed out that her in-ring skills could be the reason for her quick departure from WWE.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette thinks WWE fumbled Taya Valkyrie's run

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his candid thoughts on Valkyrie's WWE run. He praised the star and spoke about how WWE botched her NXT stint.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast last year, the veteran said:

"Taya Valkyrie is gogorgeous. She looks like a star. She's got a f***ing different look and she has got the size and she has all the ring wear and wardrobe and she can work American style. You wanna see her bullying the smaller girls and using her size. You wanna see her lay the f***ing chops in and do regular wrestling sh*t. She doesn't need to do these f***ing running flipping things. That's for the little girls that dont have a f***ing look," said Cornette.

The former Impact Knockouts Champion's last AEW match took place on the January 31, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where Deonna Purrazzo defeated her.

When do you think she will return to the promotion again? Let us know by clicking the discuss button.