"No wonder WWE released him" - Twitter erupts in anger after Tony Khan brings back former Universal Champion's lookalike on AEW Dynamite 

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee was attacked on last night's Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite by a recently released WWE Superstar. It was Lee, who was the first-ever wrestler to hold both the North American and NXT World Titles at the same time, and Brock Lesnar lookalike Parker Bourdeaux. Seeing him for the first time in Dynamite, the wrestling world was not impressed with his in-ring skills.

The Limitless One was set to have a face-to-face with his former tag team partner Swerve Strickland. The segment was led by popular hip-hop artist Rick Ross.

Towards the end of the segment, Swerve Strickland warned Lee to always watch his back. Just as he was done talking, Parker Bourdeaux made his Dynamite debut by attacking the Limitless One.

The wrestling world was upset with his in-ring ability and was convinced that his lack of talent was the reason for him to get released from WWE.

CB @cb_00722 Not sure the reason why @TheParkerB_ is compared to @BrockLesnar Parker has about as much charisma as a bowl of Total cereal. No wonder WWE released him. #AEWDynamite Not sure the reason why @TheParkerB_ is compared to @BrockLesnar Parker has about as much charisma as a bowl of Total cereal. No wonder WWE released him. #AEWDynamite

"Now I know why WWE released Parker Boudreaux, holy s*** he's bad! Also where did they find that other guy, an extra on the set of Sons of Anarchy #AEWDynamite," a fan tweeted.

Fans advised Bourdeaux not to get too excited after each punch as it felt a bit silly.

LiftYourGame 💪🏼 @LiftYourGameTV @AEW @TheParkerB_ @RealKeithLee @swerveconfident Not only were they some of the absolute WEAKEST strikes but Parker screaming & shaking uncontrollably after each one is completely unnecessary & stupid. He beats jobbers in the lamest way on Dark & has 0 reaction from the crowd. YIKES. 🤦‍♂️ @AEW @TheParkerB_ @RealKeithLee @swerveconfident Not only were they some of the absolute WEAKEST strikes but Parker screaming & shaking uncontrollably after each one is completely unnecessary & stupid. He beats jobbers in the lamest way on Dark & has 0 reaction from the crowd. YIKES. 🤦‍♂️

YODEGA @bxsoles @AEW @TheParkerB_ @RealKeithLee @swerveconfident Dude is terrible.. roars after everything like a freak lol. Segment/beat down was trash, but that cinder block spot was fire tho. @AEW @TheParkerB_ @RealKeithLee @swerveconfident Dude is terrible.. roars after everything like a freak lol. Segment/beat down was trash, but that cinder block spot was fire tho.

People ridiculed the former WWE Superstar by calling him a poor version of Brock Lesnar.

The majority of fans were disappointed with the segment and wished that Tony Khan would have booked something better.

Rick Ross dropped an F-bomb during the promo segment on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, the celebrity star who led the face-off between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee was the multi-Platinum recording artist Rick Ross.

The Hip-Hop star addressed the crowd and then introduced The Limitless One. As Lee entered the ring, Ross looked at him, and then in an attempt to praise the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, he dropped an F-bomb.

"You a big mother f*****," Rick Ross said.

The former WWE Superstar, along with the rest of the wrestling world was startled.

Do you think Keith Lee will form his own faction to take on Strickland and his crew? Let us know in the comments section below.

