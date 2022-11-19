Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was not a fan of Lance Archer's match against Ricky Starks on AEW Rampage.

In the quarter-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, "The Absolute" Ricky Starks faced off against the Murderhawk Monster. The action started with a brawl backstage before returning to the ring to get the match officially under way. The former FTW Champion picked up the victory after delivering a spear to Archer.

On Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained why he was not a fan of the entire segment:

"I didn't like that. I would have picked that match up when they first went into the crowd. The backstage does nothing. Because you just see the two guys fighting and nobody running in, nobody trying to separate them to restore order. But I would have picked him up when they first went into the crowd. That would have kind of grabbed my attention there. (...) I mean, his [Lance Archer's] style gets over. He's a brawler. If nobody is watching that, nobody cares. It's backstage." (39:53 - 41:40)

Archer hasn't featured much on television as of late, but this could be a sign of some more screen-time being allotted to him.

Ricky Starks will face Brian Cage at AEW Full Gear

Ricky Starks will take on "The Machine" Brian Cage at Full Gear in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The original plan was for the final to take place at Full Gear, but a non-wrestling injury to Starks pushed the final to the next episode of Dynamite.

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres Ricky Starks beating Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Ethan Page in the same week is going to be glorious Ricky Starks beating Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Ethan Page in the same week is going to be glorious

There is plenty of history between the two former FTW Champions, with Ricky Starks defeating Brian Cage in a Philly Street Fight on the August 10 2021 episode of Rampage. The feud started after members of Team Taz turned on each other. Their history will definitely play a major part in their upcoming clash at the pay-per-view.

