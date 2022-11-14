Disco Inferno didn't like the recent AEW singles bout involving former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan).

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Danielson faced Sammy Guevara in a 2 out of 3 falls match. After a hard-fought battle that saw him bleed from his left eyebrow, The American Dragon made The Spanish God tap out to his LeBell Lock to win the final fall.

However, on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Inferno was clueless about the real purpose of the bout. The former nWo member even pinpointed how journalists like Dave Meltzer rate those kinds of matches, where in reality, people don't really care.

"The way that you listen to like [Dave] Meltzer and these guys talk about these matches, like these are epic matches in their opinion. Like what a great match and he'd do them.... like they go over the details of like the moves, like he had him in the LeBell Lock and he was like.... and I'm like 'Dude, nobody gives a rats a** about the....', you know what I'm saying," Inferno said. [18:56 - 19:11]

The stipulation-based match took place after Guevara challenged Danielson last November 4 on AEW Rampage. The Spanish God also previously lost to The American Dragon in a singles match on the October 26 episode of Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson will battle AEW star Sammy Guevara once again

For the third time in four weeks, Bryan Danielson will face Sammy Guevara, this time in a tag-team match.

Danielson will partner with his BCC teammate Claudio Castagnoli while Guevara will team up with his JAS leader and mentor, Chris Jericho. The collision is set to occur this coming Wednesday on the go-home edition of Dynamite before Full Gear.

Then on the November 19 pay-per-view, the aforementioned men will slug it out in the ROH World Championship four-way match. Danielson, Castagnoli, and Guevara will try to take the title away from reigning and defending champion Jericho.

What are your thoughts on the Sammy Guevara-Bryan Danielson match on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

