"Not afraid to run his mouth" - Former WWE personality comments on possibility of Kenny Omega's rivalry saga with top star materializing on AEW

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has had a number of high-profile rivalries in his career, but one former WWE personality would like to see one of his most recent opponents wrestle him in All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE personality in question is the current AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette, who was one of many who had to pick their jaws off the floor after watching Omega's recent match with Will Ospreay.

The two fought for over half-an-hour at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th, with the two fighting over Ospreay's IWGP United States Championship. In the end, it was The Cleaner who prevailed in what has already been seen as the front-runner for the 2023 match of the year.

Speaking on a recent edition of her podcast, "The Sessions," Renee Paquette lavished praise on both the match itself and Will Ospreay's ability to run his mouth, which he did at the pre-match press conference.

"Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, they just tore that place a new b***hole. Was this a passing of the torch or was this just two competitors — there's an age gap between the two of them, but Kenny is very much so still in his prime. Yeah, the press conference stuff was getting spicy too. [Ospreay is] not afraid to run his mouth." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Paquette was also presented with the idea of having a rematch between Omega and Ospreay take place in AEW. Much like a lot of fans, she was very open to the idea.

"Oh my God, that would be so cool [to see them in a rematch].” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Kenny Omega became a double champion on AEW Dynamite

At the time of writing, we aren't even halfway through the month of January and already Kenny Omega has won two different titles for two different companies.

On top of winning the IWGP United States Championship on January 4th, Omega and The Young Bucks ended their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle in style on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

In only the second Escalera de la Muerte match in AEW history (but not the second ladder match in AEW history), The Elite completed the comeback by becoming the first-ever two-time Trios Champions.

The match ended when Kenny Omega hit Rey Fenix with an avalanche One-Winged Angel, allowing him a clear path to climb the ladder and retrieve the belts.

