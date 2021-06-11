"Not born in WWE" - AEW's Andrade El Idolo sends a huge statement to fans 

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has sent a message to fans, saying his identity is not merely restricted to his time in WWE but also with his stints in NJPW and CMLL.

Andrade El Idolo shocked the wrestling world last week by appearing on AEW Dynamite as the promotion's newest acquisition. Introduced by legendary manager Vickie Guerrero, the Mexican star made it known to fans that he had set his sights on becoming the face of AEW.

In his latest Twitter post, Andrade pointed out that he didn't taste success for the first time in WWE. Instead, he performed in other promotions like NJPW and CMLL before making his way to WWE. He further wrote that he's the Superstar of AEW and AAA now and aims to win the top titles in both promotions.

"I was not born in WWE,I’m ex WWE, yes! but EX CMLL EX NJPW, Now I’m the Superstar of @AEW and @luchalibreaaa. What's next?", wrote Andrade

I was not born in WWE,I’m ex WWE, yes! but EX CMLL EX NJPW, Now I’m the Superstar of @AEW and @luchalibreaaa

What’s next?

Yo no nací en WWE,trabajé con ellos que es diferente, pero si soy ex WWE, ex CMLL, ex NJPW,ex independent.Hoy Soy SUPERSTAR AEW Y AAA 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WDzg3WuPkF — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 10, 2021

Andrade's tweet seems to be an answer to fans who have proclaimed that he's a well-known face today only because of his stint in WWE. However, that's far from true, as, in both NJPW and CMLL, Andrade El Idolo has won championship gold.

He's a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion in the Japanese promotion, while in CMLL, he has won the CMLL Universal Championship on one occasion.

Will Andrade El Idolo succeed in AEW and AAA?

While Andrade El Idolo's die-hard fans were disappointed with his WWE tenure, they are optimistic about his future in AEW and AAA. Tony Khan's promotion rewards those with superior in-ring skills, and it's hard to deny that Andrade is currently one of the best in the world.

¿Estás listo para la lucha por el MEGACAMPEONATO AAA? 😉



Dos grandes exponentes de la lucha internacional se enfrentarán en #triplemaniaxxix



🔥 @KennyOmegamanX 🆚 @AndradeElIdolo 🔥



🎟 Boletos, aquí: https://t.co/ivP627sUOe pic.twitter.com/vK67WWe66I — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 10, 2021

At TripleMania XXIX on August 14th, Andrade will challenge AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega. Andrade El Idolo will enter the event as the favorite to end Omega's 600-day reign with the title.

If the Mexican star does walk away with a win at the event, he can lay claim to the AEW Championship, also held by Omega.

Do you see Andrade El Idolo winning the AEW Championship? Do you think WWE should have used him better?

