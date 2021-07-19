"Not my cup of tea" - Vince Russo reveals why he doesn't watch AEW Dynamite [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently revealed that he no longer watches AEW Dynamite since it's not his cup of tea.

Apart from being an integral part of WWE's most successful era, the "Attitude Era" in the late 90s, Russo has also held writing positions in promotions like WCW and IMPACT Wrestling.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo revealed that he hasn't watched any Dynamite episodes or pay-per-views produced by AEW since January.

Russo explained that after watching it for nearly a year and a half, he realized the promotion wasn't his cup of tea. He also stated that he respects those who enjoy AEW Dynamite and that he never asked anyone to stop watching a show they like.

"Bro, I have said this all along, Chris, and I have made this crystal clear. I have not watched a single AEW show since January. Chris, I have said this a million times. There is an audience that enjoys AEW. Guys, if you enjoy that show, I would never tell you to stop watching that show, never. We all enjoy different things, and if it's your cup of tea and that's what you enjoy, then continue to watch it. Basically, AEW is not my cup of tea. I watched it for a year and three months, whatever it was. I was like this isn't for me," said Vince Russo

Vince Russo doesn't think AEW is grabbing new viewers

Back in May, a month after NXT moved to the Tuesday night slot, Vince Russo spoke about AEW's failure to attract new viewers, despite the lessened competition. He stated that the promotion should regularly cross the 1 million viewer mark since 'Wednesday night wars' were a thing of the past.

Russo had also issued a piece of advice to AEW chief, Tony Khan, stating that he shouldn't gloat about Dynamite's ratings and instead should be focussing on widening the promotion's reach.

Have you been enjoying AEW's programming of late? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Vedant Jain