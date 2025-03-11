"Not even close"– AEW bloodbath defeats CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins on WWE RAW by fans

WWE RAW recently presented Seth Rollins against CM Punk in a steel cage match. The match had a couple of high sports and plenty of storytelling. The contest ended with Roman Reigns pulling Seth Rollins out of the ring. Later, he ambushed CM Punk inside the cage. Fans are comparing this match to a major match at AEW Revolution.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher also took place in a steel cage match last night. The contest was full of storytelling as the duo were teammates just a few months ago. Also, the in-ring wrestling was outstanding. The Aerial Assassin was covered in blood, and fans called the bout a 'bloodbath.'

In the end, Ospreay picked up a win using a hidden blade. After both the matches were in the books, fans compared both the matches inside the unforgiving structure.

Most fans claimed that the match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher was better than the WWE RAW match.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"It was a good steel cage match but last night Osprey vs. Fletcher was better!" fan wrote.

"Much better than that bloodbath at Revolution," another fan wrote.

"Not even close man. AEW steel cage match was levels above." a user tweeted.

"Aew set the standard yesterday for PEAK cage match," one wrote.

"Watching Raw after AEW Revolution lmao. Talk about a snooze fest. Punk vs Rollins Was terrible lol..." another user tweeted.

It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns's interference in the match will affect the three WWE stars' Road to WrestleMania.

