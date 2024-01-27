"Not even go away heat this is just "go away,"" - Fans react to top AEW star's disappointing WWE run

A top AEW star's WWE entrance was recently posted on social media by an account that had some interesting comments from the fans.

The star in question is none other than Deonna Purrazzo, who worked for WWE from 2018 to 2020. She competed on their developmental brand, NXT. However, Purrazzo did not reach her full potential and had a disappointing run in the Stamford-based promotion.

On Twitter, a fan shared a clip from her entrance on Monday Night RAW from 2019. During her entrance, Purrazzo unfortunately did not receive any crowd reaction.

The fans gave their reactions to the clip:

Bully Ray comments on Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm's AEW feud

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about the ongoing rivalry between Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray had some complaints regarding the storyline:

"There was no ride. I know the who it was Deonna and Toni. I know the what, it’s the tattoos. But I want to know the why. I’m sure not every AEW fan who was watching tonight knew why they had matching tattoos. As knowledgeable as an AWE fan is, where they seem to know every little thing about every‌ last wrestler."

The veteran further suggested that All Elite Wrestling should focus on little details of the rivalry:

"Assume your audience knows nothing. Vince McMahon, WWE101. Learn from it, remind your audience, teach your audience, program your audience. If you don’t think it’s work for the WWE for the past 100 years, you’re wrong. I got‌ 5 billion reasons why you’re wrong."

Deonna Purrazzo has become a big star in the independent circuit, which helped her make a name for herself in professional wrestling. We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan decides to pull the trigger on her and make her the Women's Champion in 2024.

