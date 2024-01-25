AEW needs to learn from Vince McMahon and address a big issue in Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo's feud, says WWE legend

Currently, Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo’s feud is one of the budding rivalries in AEW. It is an interesting storyline as it is a classic case of friends-turn-foes.

Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo’s friendship goes back many years. They wrestled together, traveled together, and even lived together at one point in their lives. But now both of them have moved on from their friendship and turned enemies. Purrazzo returned to AEW last month and straightaway went to target the AEW Women's World Champion.

While their rivalry seems to be going strong, legendary wrestler Bubby Ray Dudley feels the Tony Khan-led promotion to take a leaf out of WWE's book to amp up the storyline. The former WWE Superstar opened up on the same during a recent episode of the Busted Open:

"There was no ride. I know the who it was Deonna and Toni. I know the what, it’s the tattoos. But I want to know the why. I’m sure not every AEW fan who was watching tonight knew why they had matching tattoos. As knowledgeable as an AWE fan is, where they seem to know every little thing about every‌ last wrestler." [27:10 - 27:43]

Bubba Ray wants AEW to focus on even the minute details of the rivalry so that fans can connect with it on a deeper level. Not everyone knows everything, so he believes providing a backstory would be helpful to hook fans to the storyline.

"Assume your audience knows nothing. Vince McMahon, WWE101. Learn from it, remind your audience, teach your audience, program your audience. If you don’t think it’s work for the WWE for the past 100 years, you’re wrong. I got‌ 5 billion reasons why you’re wrong." [27:55 - 28:17]

Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo had a heated face-to-face at Dynamite

Deonna Purrazzo had a face-to-face encounter with current AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Toni started the conversation and accused her old friend of using their past friendship to earn a shot at her title.

Purrazzo rebutted by clarifying that she was not scared to face Toni Storm. Then she asked the champion to dig deep and bring back the old Toni Storm when they lock horns inside the squared circle in the future.

Purrazzo further stated that she doesn’t want to face the current version of Toni, which, according to her, is a “delusional sham.” She even showed Tony the matching tattoos to remind the latter of her old self.

It will be interesting to see how the promotion books the Purrazzo-Toni feud in the coming days.

