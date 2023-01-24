"Not as far as I could throw him" - Former AEW star takes a cheeky jibe at MJF (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion MJF is certainly not the most-liked man on the All Elite Wrestling roster. Meanwhile, one former star admitted that he doesn't even trust The Salt of the Earth.

The man in question is American Top Team's Dan Lambert, who was also seen as one of the most hated men on the AEW roster during his time with the company. However, he was at least trusted by members of ATT, as well as Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is quite the opposite. He can't be trusted by anyone, given his track record of turning his back on some of his closest confidants, including Wardlow and, most recently, William Regal.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Dan Lambert was asked whether or not he would be able to trust MJF. In response, the American Top Team member admitted that he doesn't think Friedman wants anyone to trust him.

“Not as far as I could throw him. And he would tell you if you do, you’re a moron.” [3:35 - 3:41]

You can watch the entire conversation between Dan Lambert and Bill Apter right here:

MJF will have significant interest in Bryan Danielson's match this week on AEW Dynamite

Since turning his back on William Regal, it's become more apparent than ever that MJF will use anyone and everyone to get what he wants. This is exactly what he did on the January 18 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The AEW World Champion interrupted Brian Cage's backstage interview after it was revealed that The Machine would be the next man to try and break Bryan Danielson's unbeaten streak.

WrslnBadJedi🧹Ω💜🍪 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



#AEWDynamite The next opponent for Bryan Danielson will be the Machine, Brian Cage. MJF has a proposition for him The next opponent for Bryan Danielson will be the Machine, Brian Cage. MJF has a proposition for him#AEWDynamite https://t.co/utOvHyN8TG

Friedman offered Cage money to break Bryan Danielson's arm before slapping the former FTW Champion across the face to get him fired up. The Salt of the Earth even stated that he doesn't care whether or not Cage wins the match; he just wanted The Machine to leave Danielson in a crumpled heap.

Do you think Brian Cage will break Bryan Danielson's arm? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video when using quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes