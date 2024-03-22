"Not as harsh as it was before" - Wrestling legend thinks Vince McMahon leaving WWE has led to a major change (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend believes that Vince McMahon leaving WWE has caused a major change in the company.

A lot of changes have taken place since Triple H took over the creative reigns of the company. Some changes have been more evident than others, such as WWE having its champions hold on to their titles for a long time. Currently, at least three champions have held their titles for more than 300 days.

One more change that has taken place is that WWE has allowed stars from rival promotions to visit its shows. A good example of this was when Matt Hardy attended a recent episode of RAW. The Stamford-based promotion has also allowed its stars to visit rival promotions as well, such as when Bayley and Naomi attended Mercedes Mone's debut at AEW Big Business.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter spoke on this change that has taken place since Vince left the company.

“I think since Vince McMahon left, that those kind of politics with guys from other companies is not as harsh as it was before” [2:39 - 2:51]

Trish Stratus compared the ideologies of Vince McMahon and Triple H

Trish Stratus was one of the stars who had the opportunity to work with both Vince McMahon and Triple H. Given that she worked extensively with both men, she was able to compare their ideologies.

During a recent interview with The Game Plan, Stratus explained that she always wanted to turn heel. However, she stated that Vince rejected the idea while The King of Kings was open to experimentation.

"Trying to force you to change your mind. I think it's cool. I know Vince, like even for the longest time, Vince wasn't on board with me coming back and being a heel. He's like, 'They'll never boo you', and then it was Triple H who was like, 'All right, let's give this a try' kind of thing and he enjoyed the idea of Becky and I having a program," said Stratus. [12:10-12:27]

It will be interesting to see if Triple H's style of leadership will enable a lot of the younger stars to perform freely.

