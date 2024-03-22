WWE Hall of Famer talks about the difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon's ideologies

The last decade has been a roller coaster for WWE in terms of management. Triple H and Vince McMahon have relinquished the power of creative control over and over. It has even reached a point where the current WWE roster is familiar with the management styles of both individuals.

But how exactly do the two stalwarts of the pro-wrestling business think? Well, one Hall of Famer has just given the WWE Universe the inside scoop.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question happens to be none other than Trish Stratus. Sitting down for an interview with The Game Plan, Stratus spoke in depth about her WWE return in 2023. It was an incredible run that saw her work with Becky Lynch under the creative guidance of Triple H.

This would be the first time Stratus worked with the CCO version of The Game, having previously worked under Vince McMahon. With experience under two of pro wrestling's most iconic minds, it might be difficult to compare the two, but she did just that.

Using her 2023 return as a heel as an example, Stratus explained that McMahon would have never agreed to let her make such a return, as he was adamant that the WWE Universe wouldn't boo her. On the other hand, Triple H is more open to experimentation and was more than ready to give the heel return a chance.

"Trying to force you to change your mind. I think it's cool. I know Vince, like even for the longest time, Vince wasn't on board with me coming back and being a heel. He's like, 'They'll never boo you', and then it was Triple H who was like, 'All right, let's give this a try' kind of thing and he enjoyed the idea of Becky and I having a program," said Stratus [12:10-12:27]

It's interesting to note just how different the creative thinking of both Vince McMahon and Triple H is. While one is more rigid and set in his ways, the other is more willing to try out new things. That said, at the end of the day, both men have accomplished great things in the business with their creative decisions.

Triple H will make an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show prior to WrestleMania

With his role as CCO of WWE now set in stone, the WWE Universe does not get to see a lot of Triple H. The Cerebral Assassin is focusing all his attention on putting out the best product for the fans, which gives him little time to make appearances. The last time he was seen on TV was when he made his way to SmackDown to officially confirm that Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

It is a bit disheartening not to have him on TV, especially given his status as a legend. But fortunately, he is scheduled to make an appearance soon, albeit not exactly in the way one would hope. Recently, it was announced that he will be a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show, which is scheduled to take place the night before WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

He may not be in his wrestling gear, but seeing The Game is always a treat. Fans will be looking forward to what he has to say about the festivities to come in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Are you a fan of Triple H's work as the Head of Creative at WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion