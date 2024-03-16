Huge Triple H appearance announced by WWE

Triple H has become the all-in-all when it comes to WWE. The star-turned-administrator is responsible for the company's creative department and is building an enormous WrestleMania at this time. However, it appears that he has duties behind the scenes and some responsibilities on screen.

WrestleMania is always a big show for WWE, but this year, with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley, the feud between the two brothers in Jey and Jimmy, Randy Orton's return, Seth Rollins having two different matches, and much more, there's quite a lot for fans to focus on.

That said, Triple H is in charge of keeping track of everything and has to ensure they play out how they should.

Once again, he will be making an important appearance at WrestleMania over the weekend. He is set to appear on The Pat McAfee Show.

The appearance is on Friday, April 5, the day before WrestleMania Night 1. Usually, WrestleMania weekend is a busy one, so if he is taking the time to appear at the show, something huge may be announced.

For now, it's not clear what exactly he has to say.

