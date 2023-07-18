Not interested in AEW, 29-year-old star says he "would be turned into a horse" if he joins now

A 29-year-old star said he is not interested in joining AEW and says he will be turned into a horse if he joins now.

During its early days, AEW was considered a land of opportunities for up-and-coming professional wrestlers from all over the world. However, after years of signing well-established stars from promotions like WWE and NJPW, the opportunities in the Jacksonville-based company for new talent have been drastically reduced.

While talking to Rolling Stone Japan, Yota Tsuji, a Japanese professional wrestler currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), has voiced his disinterest in signing with AEW or being a part of the annual Forbidden Door crossover event.

Tsuji thinks that if he joins the company at this stage in his career, he will be "turned into a horse," as he is still not a well-known wrestler. Tsuji added that there, he will end up being another guy who the fans don't even know, and therefore, he is not interested.

"I don’t think so (have any interest in being part of the ‘Forbidden Door’ between AEW & NJPW). If I were to get on board at this point in my career, I would be turned into a horse for AEW. To be honest, I still feel that I am not a well-known wrestler in the eyes of the world, and if I go out there, I will just end up being, who is this guy? To be honest, I am not interested in AEW right now." (h/t PostWrestling)

The remarks made by Yota Tsuji also echo the sentiments of many other wrestlers who are now finding themselves lost in the cluttered AEW roster. This, combined with the fact that Tony Khan's company has relied on established stars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk, makes it more difficult for newcomers to make a name for themselves in the promotion.

With the new set of rules that recently came into force, some even fear that the Jacksonville-based company will become a smaller version of WWE.

Yota Tsuji faced IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada at Dominion 6.4

In June 2023, Yota Tsuji challenged Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.4.

Tsuji shared his thoughts about the match, saying that although he lost, he was content with his performance and thought he won as a pro wrestler.

"I think it went better than I had expected (match with SANADA at Dominion). To be honest, I lost the match, but I think I won as a professional wrestler," said Tsuji. (h/t PostWrestling)

Yota Tsuji is participating in the annual pro wrestling tournament G1 Climax 33, organized by NJPW from July 15 to August 13 in Japan.

What are your views about Yota Tsuji's reluctance to join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here