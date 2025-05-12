"Not now"- Current champion was told by The Young Bucks to not join AEW

The Young Bucks have been in AEW since day one. Tony Khan joined with Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes to launch the promotion in 2019. The group recruited big names from the industry, while the wrestling world speculated on who might be a good fit for the company. One top star is now revealing why he didn't sign with All Elite Wrestling when he first had the chance.

Ad

Josh Alexander started in 2005 in the Canadian indies. Five years later, he and Ethan Page formed The Monster Mafia, but neck injuries forced Josh to retire in July 2015. The current and inaugural MLP Canadian Champion, who has rejected WWE's offer, returned 11 months later, signing with TNA in 2018 as an enhancement talent. Alexander reunited with Page as The North, under a three-year deal, and also had immense TNA singles success.

The Walking Weapon wanted to join AEW when the company launched in 2019. Alexander appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic and revealed how he reached out to The Young Bucks after hearing rumors of the All Elite launch. The 37-year-old joined TNA due to the EVPs' response.

Ad

Trending

"Full disclosure. Before I joined TNA, I heard murmurs of this new company starting. It didn't have a name at the time, nothing announced. I had worked with the Bucks, so I reached out to one of them and was like, 'Is this a real thing?' They were like, 'Yeah.' 'Would there be any interest in me because I would love to be part of something like this," Alexander said.

Ad

Josh Alexander continued:

"They said, 'Not right now.' That's when TNA came along and I went there. I was very lucky to have the opportunity to go to TNA. Being older and little wiser, I've come to understand that everything does happen for a reason and you have to follow the path that you're on. It might get rocky at times, but everything works out in the end." [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Alexander has wrestled The Young Bucks three times. In September 2013, he and Page dethroned the Jackson brothers of IWL's Tag Team Championship. One year later, the Bucks regained the titles in a 2-of-3 Falls cage match, then won their last bout at PWG From Out of Nowhere in February 2015.

The Young Bucks reunite with The Good Brothers

The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers have reunited. On May 9, 2025, NJPW Resurgence saw Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson defeat Bullet Club War Dogs' Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Gedo, and Clark Connors.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling's EVPs posed for a photo with their longtime associates backstage at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Nick shared the photo on Instagram and welcomed the two back.

"Welcome back Good Brothers!," Nick Jackson wrote.

Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE for the second time in October 2022, but were released on February 8, 2025. The veterans made a dozen AEW appearances in 2021 under Tony Khan's previous working relationship with TNA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More