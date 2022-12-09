"Not one of TK's (Tony Khan) favs" - Wrestling world demands title booking for former WWE United States Champion on AEW

2022 has been a tough year for Tony Khan and his promotion when it comes to injuries. Several stars have been sidelined and are undergoing rehab to return to the ring. One of the absent stars is former TNT Champion Miro. Fans want him to return as soon as possible and instantly enter the title picture.
The former TNT Champion has been absent from AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view. He teamed up with Darby Allin and WWE Hall of Famer Sting to take on The House of Black in a trios match. The Redeemer's team took the victory but Miro himself has been absent from television ever since.
Fans wanted to see Miro back on their television screens and thus began to pitch their own ideas for the former WWE United States Champion to return.
One such fan felt that Miro's best run under Tony Khan's leadership was when he held the TNT title. Thus, they wanted him to challenge Samoa Joe to regain his title and once again become God's favorite Champion.
One fan recalled The Redeemer's wife CJ Perry (f.k.a. Lana in WWE), opening up about Tony Khan's feelings about her husband. While another fan insinuated that this was the reason for Miro's absence.
Fans also questioned why they were able to come up with creative ideas for The Redeemer, but the promotion was unable to.
The majority of the wrestling world agreed with this decision.
While people entertained the idea of Miro being the one to dethrone Samoa Joe, they felt that God's favorite Champion should gain some momentum and then possibly go for the title.
A few fans were not fond of the idea of Samoa Joe being a transitional champion and preferred that wrestlers not play 'Hot Potato' with the TNT title.
There are currently no creative plans for Miro in Tony Khan's promotion
The last time the wrestling world got to witness The Redeemer was back in September at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. Prior to that, he only wrestled in three matches the entire year and all those matches were back in June. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the reason for the former WWE Superstar's absence was that the creative team does not have any plans for his return.
Ring of Honor's Final Battle is coming up this Saturday. Tony Khan may try to freshen things up following the pay-per-view and Miro could be booked into a storyline soon.
Who do you think Miro should wrestle with first, once he returns? Let us know in the comments section below.