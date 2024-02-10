"Not a Reigns theme rip off at all" - Fans believe The Young Bucks' new AEW theme song has been copied

The Young Bucks are back in AEW, and the two Jackson brothers have gone through a complete character change. While they have still retained their tag team name, they now have a new theme music, which hit the social networks recently.

The Young Bucks' new characters are rich, suave, and high-flying, with them handing out dollar notes pretty efficiently - as is visible in their latest theme video, which also has their theme song.

"Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, your EVP’s , have arrived on #AEWRampage and they enter Phoenix with their BRAND NEW theme YOU LEAVE US NO CHOICE by @MikeyRukus!" the post read

See the video:

Wrestling fans immediately responded to the video, and some even thought that the music was reminiscent of WWE Champion Roman Reigns' entrance theme, 'Head of the Table.'

The Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicolas Jackson, have been with the Jacksonville-based company since day one. They were among the founding fathers of AEW. The two play an important role in All Elite Wrestling behind the screens as well. They are the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, along with Kenny Omega.

The Young Bucks could face Sting and Darby Allin at AEW: Revolution

The Young Bucks were out of action for a while but are now back, and it looks like they will be the final opponents for Sting, as they could face him and Darby Allin at Revolution in March.

The two have already beaten Mondo Rox and Robbie Litt on the February 9 episode of Rampage and unleashed a barrage of shots on the newly crowned World Tag Team Champions, Sting and Darby Allin.

What do you think? Will the Young Bucks have a great run in their new avatar in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.