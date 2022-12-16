Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has seemingly confirmed his exit from AEW. After declaring tonight that he has joined IMPACT Wrestling.

Gresham defended the ROH World Championship at All Elite Wrestling shows. At the Death Before Dishonor event on July 23, 2022, Claudio Castagnoli defeated him to win the title.

The 32-year-old returned to IMPACT Wrestling and stopped Eddie Edwards from continuing his attack on Delirious.

Gresham made it clear that he had unfinished business with Eddie after Edwards' treachery, which resulted in the ascent of Honor No More in IMPACT when he signed his contract.

Jonathan Gresham, who was formerly the face of the Ring of Honor brand, has divided fans on Twitter over Tony Khan's decision to release him.

Jonathan Gresham last competed on the April 14 episode of IMPACT, defeating Rocky Romero. He was one of several wrestlers who remained with Ring of Honor when Tony Khan acquired the promotion.

Prior to losing the ROH title at Death Before Dishonor, he requested his release.

Former WWE star has expressed frustration with his booking in AEW

For performers who are dissatisfied with their current standings in AEW addressing the rising speculations, Miro took to Twitter a few months ago, advising some disgruntled wrestlers to channel their feelings in the right direction.

Miro @ToBeMiro Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent. Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing and don’t be complacent.

After leaving WWE in 2020, the three-time United States Champion joined All Elite Wrestling. On his way to winning the TNT Championship, which he held for 140 days in the previous year, he completely outran his rivals.

He has only competed in five fights since Sammy Guevara defeated him for the belt. It has been reported that he is missing from AEW due to a lack of creative being presented to him.

