"Now another name on the roster" - Vince Russo believes major ex-WWE star has little value in AEW (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo believes former WWE star Keith Lee means nothing to AEW and is just another name on the roster.

Keith Lee debuted a few weeks back when he showed up as the mystery opponent for Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier. After winning that match and coming up short at Revolution, he got involved in a feud against Team Taz.

On the main event of a recent AEW Rampage episode, the Limitless One defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. However, he was ambushed by Hobbs and Ricky Starks after the match. Their feud saw Shane Strickland get involved as well, and now the former NXT North American champions will face Team Taz in a tag team match.

Speaking on Writing With Russo, Vince Russo said:

"I only watch Rampage and now I’ve been watching it for about four straight weeks, and Keith Lee is on that show. He means nothing. It was the first pop when he came out, bro, and now another name on the roster. Swerve too. The same thing, man, the same thing." [5:08-5:38]

Vince Russo commented on former AEW star Cody Rhodes' future in WWE

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes returning to WWE to a huge pop was expected. However, he believes the former AEW EVP will be just another name in another few weeks.

“We are in the era of the pop. They get all excited over a pop. I promise you, Chris, one month from now, Cody will be another name on the roster. It’s that pop. Meanwhile, they’re reading about it, they know it’s gonna happen, it’s in the books, and when it happens you pop like it’s the coming of our Lord and savior. It’s unbelievable.” Russo continued, “You explain to me what is it about this initial pop, and you know what the sad thing is, Chris, everything goes downhill from the initial pop. Everything!” [3:27-4:25]

Cody Rhodes faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and will face the former Universal champion at WrestleMania Backlash again. The American Nightmare has been treated as a major star so far, so it will be interesting to see if he can accomplish his dream of winning the world title in WWE.

