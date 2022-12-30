"Now they have no personality" - Disco Inferno calls out WWE for failing to fill major AEW star's void in top SmackDown faction 

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes that a certain WWE faction is lacking a key member, who is now in AEW.

The faction, Hit Row, has been active in the Stamford Based Promotion since 2020. The team was initially in NXT, after which it was moved to Smackdown in 2021. However, members Swerve Strickland, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Adonis were released from the promotion at the end of the same year.

The stable was reformed in August this year, with Swerve missing due to him being signed in AEW. This has apparently brought down the appeal of the group, according to Disco Inferno. During a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran talked about Hit Row's recent segment while explaining Swerve Strickland's role in the team.

“I am telling you, you know what they are missing, they are missing Swerve [Strickland]. Swerve was like, he was all the personality in the group. Now they have no personality without Swerve.” (2:17 - 2:30)

You can check out the full clip here:

AEW star Swerve Strickland reportedly did not jump ship despite interest from WWE

While WWE faction Hit Row may be sorely in need of one of its former members, Swerve Strickland is apparently not going back to the Stamford-based Promotion anytime soon.

During an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that both Swerve and Keith Lee apparently had the chance to return to Triple H's roster but did not leave AEW.

“There’s guys there, Keith Lee and (Swerve) Strickland obviously, they had chances to go back and they didn’t. And they didn’t even entertain it. But a lot of the guys wanted to leave. The guys who sign there, if they’re guys who really want to be (in WWE), and just got fired and everything but can’t wait to get hired back – I don’t know that those guys have been that beneficial.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Flores @bflores_19 I miss forbidden door and I miss swerve in our glory. I miss forbidden door and I miss swerve in our glory. https://t.co/Qk7sncF4FR

Their refusal to return to the competing brand certainly showcases their conviction to remain in Tony Khan's company. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the coming weeks.

Do you think Swerve Strickland had a better run in WWE than in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quote from the first half, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes