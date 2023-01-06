"Now release Miro, Andrade, and FTR" - Twitter explodes after US Government puts WWE and AEW's non-compete clauses in serious jeopardy 

The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a new rule that could have serious implications for AEW and WWE.

The FTC's new proposal states that employers would be banned from imposing non-compete clauses on their workers. WWE has been notorious for placing 90-day non-compete clauses in main roster wrestlers' contracts and 30-day non-compete clauses in NXT wrestlers' contracts.

This essentially states that the wrestlers are not allowed to work in any other promotions for the duration of their non-compete clause. Fans have often felt that it is an unfair condition. After the latest developments, the non-compete clause could be banned entirely.

While WWE's practices have been well-documented, it appears that AEW has its own version of the clause. William Regal requested his release from the company in the latter months of 2022.

Tony Khan granted it and disclosed that Regal will be able to work as a backstage personality, but for a year, he could not make an on-screen appearance. Some fans took issue with this, and after the FTC's latest proposal, they poked fun at the AEW owner.

FTR could return to WWE in 2023

FTR's AEW contract expires in April 2023. There is speculation that the former AEW tag team champions could return to WWE once they are done with AEW.

FTR have had a wretched few weeks. First, they challenged the Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championship in the main event of Dynamite and came up short. Shortly after that, they lost the ROH Tag Team Championship to the Briscoes at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view.

Following their loss to the Briscoes, they lost to the Gunn Club on Dynamite, which was followed by a loss to Dragon Lee and Dralistico at AAA Noche de Campeones for the AAA Tag Team Championship.

Finally, at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, they lost their final belts, the IWGP Tag Team Championship, to Bishamon's Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi.

With so many back-to-back losses and having gone from holding three belts to none in a matter of weeks, it could be a sign that Tony Khan is preparing for FTR's eventual exit from the company.

