"Number 10 at Rumble?" – Wrestling fans explode at the possibility of former WWE Superstar returning under Triple H's regime after 5-year hiatus

Triple H has not shied away from signing numerous stars since taking over the booking team in WWE. Fans speculated on the possibility of another star returning after nearly half a decade.

Shawn Spears requested his release from WWE in February 2019. Known as Tye Dillinger at the time, he was granted his release shortly after. His final match for the Stamford-based promotion came at a house show wherein he lost to EC3.

After leaving WWE, he spent some time on the independent circuit. The Chairman made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the inaugural AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing, competing in the pre-show Casino Battle Royal. He did not win, as Hangman Adam Page emerged victorious.

He was an integral part of The Pinnacle, helping MJF on multiple occasions. He reverted to his Perfect 10 gimmick a few months back, establishing himself as a babyface. His last televised match for AEW came in October on Rampage when FTR and Shawn Spears defeated The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage and Toa Liona).

The former NXT star responded to a fan on Twitter, stating that he won't be seen anytime soon. This led to fans wondering if he would leave AEW and show up in WWE.

Carlos @carlosg990308 @ShawnSpears Look, all I’m saying is that your Royal Rumble entry is one of the best ever… @ShawnSpears Look, all I’m saying is that your Royal Rumble entry is one of the best ever… https://t.co/mhnutALCfB

Triple H brought Emma back to WWE

Tenille Dashwood recently rejoined the company she left a few years back as Triple H continued his signing spree that has seen the likes of Bronson Reed, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis and Karrion Kross return to the company.

In a recent interview, Emma explained how Triple H brought her back.

"It was within a short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch. He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he's just been swamped, as you could imagine. That's kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I'm actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, 'This is actually happening, I'm coming back to WWE after five years." [H/T - Fightful]

Triple H took over the creative duties earlier this year after Vince McMahon retired. With Royal Rumble 2023 looming on the horizon, it won't be a surprise to see more names coming back.

Could Shawn Spears really come back to in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes